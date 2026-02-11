Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms Appoints New Pediatric Advanced Life Support Program Director

Photo By Christopher Jones | Cmdr. (select) Jasette Marian M. Fong, Pediatric Clinical Nurse Specialist and newly...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Cmdr. (select) Jasette Marian M. Fong, Pediatric Clinical Nurse Specialist and newly appointed Pediatric Advanced Life Support Program Director at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, poses for a photo in front of Robert E. Busch Memorial Hospital at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 11, 2026. Fong brings more than 16 years of Navy experience to the role and will oversee the hospital’s Pediatric Advanced Life Support program to strengthen pediatric emergency readiness and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms has appointed Cmdr. (select) Jasette Marian M. Fong as its new Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) Program Director, strengthening the hospital’s pediatric emergency readiness and reinforcing its commitment to high-quality healthcare delivery.



Fong, who serves as the Pediatric Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS), brings more than 16 years of Navy experience to the position, with an extensive background in pediatric nursing and advanced practice. Her career includes eight years as a pediatric registered nurse and eight years as a Pediatric CNS across multiple clinical environments. Fong’s depth of pediatric experience made her an ideal selection for the PALS Program Director position.



“My appointment as PALS Program Director has proven wonderful. The role has allowed me to continue my CNS role to support education while simultaneously allowing me to maintain continuity with my pediatric subspecialty,” said Fong.



As Program Director, her primary goal is to ensure that all registered nurses and hospital corpsmen who care for pediatric patients are knowledgeable, skilled to respond, and sustain 100% compliance with their PALS certifications. A secondary goal is to expand PALS training opportunities to staff in other specialty areas of the hospital and the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.



Fong emphasized that PALS certification is crucial, as it equips providers with the specialized skills necessary to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies in infants, children, and adolescents. She noted that because “pediatrics is more than just treating ‘small adults,’” the PALS program teaches the unique anatomy and physiology for different pediatric age ranges to ensure correct interventions are applied. The training also reinforces early recognition, a systematic approach to care, teamwork, and communication to improve outcomes in high-stress situations.



To enhance the program, Fong is collaborating with the hospital’s Staff Education and Training (SEAT) team. “The SEAT Team here is tremendous in supporting me with my requests and coordination,” she said. “I’m truly looking forward to enhancing our current PALS program.”



An effective PALS program relies on a systematic approach, hands-on skills, realistic case-based learning, and the use of evidence-based algorithms. To maintain and enhance staff proficiency, Fong plans to focus on consistent program management by establishing reliable certification tracking and expanding PALS offerings. These enhancements will increase the number of PALS Instructors to support our ready medical force.



Fong believes the PALS program will continue to contribute directly to the quality of pediatric care by building confidence, competence, and readiness among all healthcare personnel.



“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving and leading as an expert clinician, educator, and consultant,” she concluded. “Thank you for placing your trust in me.”