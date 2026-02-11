Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms Appoints New Pediatric Advanced Life Support Program Director

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. (select) Jasette Marian M. Fong, Pediatric Clinical Nurse Specialist and newly appointed Pediatric Advanced Life Support Program Director at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, poses for a photo in front of Robert E. Busch Memorial Hospital at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 11, 2026. Fong brings more than 16 years of Navy experience to the role and will oversee the hospital’s Pediatric Advanced Life Support program to strengthen pediatric emergency readiness and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).