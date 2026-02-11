Navy jet design competition for Southern Maryland students launches Feb. 16

Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | The U.S. Navy calls on students across the Southern Maryland region to once again draw...... read more read more Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | The U.S. Navy calls on students across the Southern Maryland region to once again draw on their innovation and creativity to design Naval Aviation’s next jet in a competition hosted by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. The Navy’s Next Jet Competition launches on Feb. 16, and invites K-12th graders across St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert counties to submit their futuristic jet designs for a chance to win a tour of a NAWCAD squadron, meet the pilots, and experience Naval Aviation up close. (U.S. Navy graphic) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy calls on students across the Southern Maryland region to once again draw on their innovation and creativity to design Naval Aviation’s next jet in a competition hosted by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).



“America's naval air superiority is forged in Southern Maryland thanks to the aviation pros who call this region home,” said NAWCAD Commander Rear Adm. Todd Evans. “The Navy’s Next Jet Competition is our commitment to helping its next generation of talent take flight.”



The Navy’s Next Jet Competition launches on Feb. 16, and invites K-12th graders across St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert counties to submit their futuristic jet designs for a chance to win a tour of a NAWCAD squadron, meet the pilots, and experience Naval Aviation up close. The competition’s top designs will be featured in an exhibit at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum and showcase during Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s 2026 air show.



Naval Aviation leaders will judge student designs across the competition’s three submission categories – K-5th, 6th-8th, and 9th-12th grades – based on creativity, feasibility, and innovation. The competition details, including design and judging criteria, submission requirements, and more can be found athttps://www.navair.navy.mil/nawcad/Navys-Next-Jet-Competition-2026.



The Navy’s Next Jet designs are due by March 13.



NAWCAD employs military, civilian, and contract personnel. It operates test ranges, laboratories, and aircraft in support of test, evaluation, research, development, and sustainment for all Navy and Marine Corps aviation platforms. Based in Patuxent River, Maryland, NAWCAD also has major sites in St. Inigoes, Maryland; Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Orlando, Florida.