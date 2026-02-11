Arkansas Guardsmen Sharpen Skills During D.C. Mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey | Staff Sgt. Fabian Garcia and Sgt. Xavier Gillis, Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, participate in combatives training while serving in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C. About 2,750 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District.&#xA;(Arkansas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sgt. Jordon “Mad Dawg” Maddocks’ voice carried across the gym as Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade gathered for combatives training, his well-known intensity signaling the start of the session. “Let’s get fired up!” Maddocks said. Moments later, Staff Sgt. Fabian Garcia, stepped onto the mat alongside his platoon, matching the tempo with calm concentration as instruction began.

Garcia emphasized the importance of the training.

“Combatives training is very important to us because if we get into a hand-to-hand situation outside of training, like in the streets, we know how to defend ourselves and how to control the situation and take care of the issues at hand,” Garcia said.

Combatives reinforced techniques focused on control. Garcia said he learned how to control distance, manage space, and maintain control of an opponent on the ground.

“I think they took valuable training. Everybody in the Army, or in the military in general, needs to have some hand-to-hand experience, whether it’s here on the mats or doing it in their own free time at a gym of their own choice,” Garcia said.

Following an intense combatives session, Garcia stepped back onto the mat for a final six-minute round against “Mad Dawg” Maddocks. Fellow Soldiers formed a circle around the mat as instructors supervised, observing and encouraging both participants as the round began. After the round, Garcia reflected on the experience.

“It was a very good experience. It shows the younger Soldiers that it doesn’t really matter who you’re going up against.” Garcia said “Not everybody is going to be the same size or smaller than you, so getting in there with somebody bigger than me is a really good experience.”

Following the final round, Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade gathered inside the training facility. The combatives session reinforced techniques emphasizing control, discipline and teamwork as Soldiers continue supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington.