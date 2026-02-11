Program Executive Officer Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) Redesignated Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3)

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) has been redesignated as the Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3), effective Feb. 6, 2026. The new CPE ST3 logo features a shield representing a sacred duty to defend the homeland and national interests. Within the shield, an arrow projects upward and outward, symbolizing a relentless drive to build strength, increase lethality, and guarantee combat readiness through groundbreaking training and testing capabilities. (U.S. Army graphic) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) has been redesignated as the Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3), effective Feb. 6, 2026.



This change aligns with the Army’s overall acquisition reform efforts including the newly established portfolio acquisition executives (PAEs), who are leaders in charge of a portfolio of capability areas including requirements, science and technology, contracting, acquisition, testing, programming, sustainment and international sales.



“CPE ST3 now falls under PAE Command and Control and Counter Command and Control (PAE C2/CC2),” said Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, capability program executive at CPE ST3. “This reform will help to strengthen unity of effort across the Army enterprise and enable the Army and its workforce to refine requirements, develop, test and field cutting-edge capabilities faster than ever before.”



According to Beeler, subordinate organizations and programs of CPE ST3 including all project manager and project lead offices have retained their current titles and missions, but additional changes and realignments are expected in the coming months. Public-facing products, signage, and digital platforms will transition to the new name and logo over the coming weeks, and the new acronym for organization will be CPE ST3.



“Our new CPE ST3 logo features a shield representing our sacred duty to defend the homeland and our national interests. Within the shield, an arrow projects upward and outward, symbolizing our relentless drive to build strength, increase lethality, and guarantee combat readiness through groundbreaking training and testing capabilities,” said Beeler.“The shield and spear are forged from the interconnected components of Simulation, Training, Test, and Threat, representing the unity of our efforts. And the red, white, and blue reflect the complex reality of the modern battlefield, where friendly and opposing forces clash across all domains. We simulate the fight. We replicate the threat. We ensure our Army Wins—before the fight is even fought.”



Beeler said her organization’s focus on the Soldier remains absolute and the mission has not changed. CPE STE will continue to build an ecosystem of advanced training and testing solutions by harnessing artificial intelligence, modern game engines, and cutting-edge simulation technology.



“Our immersive products will continue to simulate complex, modern battlefield scenarios combining live, virtual, and constructive environments to counter emerging threats and prepare our Soldiers to win on the battlefield,” Beeler said. “Our Synthetic Training Environment (STE) is key to modernizing Army training and enhances combat readiness by integrating extended and augmented reality to create authentic, immersive, and repeatable scenarios accessible where and when needed.”



Beeler said CPE ST3’s Next Generation Constructive (NGC) delivers a scalable, cloud-based simulation marketplace, to enable large-scale combat exercises across all domains and platforms. The CPE ST3 mission also includes emulating the threat for test and training with Threat-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (T-UAS), Cyber and Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities and the best equipped opposing forces.



“By connecting platform and capability developers with simulation and training experts, CPE ST3 accelerates the availability of next-generation solutions,” said Beeler. “This synergy helps to increases Soldier lethality and readiness, empowering the Joint Force to dominate the future battlefield in all domains.”



CPE ST3 Deputy Capability Program Executive Lee James III said the Army is reforming its acquisition system to ensure Soldiers receive the capabilities like STE, NGC, T-UAS, and EW when they need them.



“The current transformation is not just about efficiency, but also about maintaining technological superiority against peer competitors and delivering mission-critical systems faster than ever before,” James said. This name change is a reflection that represents us moving forward and embracing and implementing acquisition reform to deliver capabilities to the warfighter faster.”



Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, CPE ST3 is comprised of a highly skilled and diverse workforce of more than 1,100 Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors, who work with Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training and information operations capabilities. We simulate the fight. We replicate the threat. We ensure our Army Wins—before the fight is even fought.