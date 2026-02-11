Photo By Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo | From left, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Bradley Thrush, vice commandant of Space Delta 13...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo | From left, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Bradley Thrush, vice commandant of Space Delta 13 Detachment 3, U.S. Space Force Col. Kirk Johnson, commandant of Space Delta 13 Detachment 3, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and U.S. Space Force Col. Alison Gonzalez, commander of Space Delta 13, pose for a group photo following a lecture at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2026. Space Delta 13 Detachment 3 hosted Saltzman as part of the Commandant’s Lecture Series, which provided students an opportunity for mentorship and historical perspectives from top Space Force leadership responsible for the nation’s space assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo) see less | View Image Page

Chief of Space Operations opens commandant’s lecture series at Johns Hopkins Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman delivered opening remarks for the U.S. Space Force Delta 13 Commandant’s Lecture Series at Johns Hopkins University, Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2026.



Space Delta 13, Detachment 3, manages the U.S. Space Force Joint Professional Military Education Program, which prepares Guardians to lead within the space warfighting domain.



The Commandant’s Lecture Series is composed of the three most recent Air Force and Space Force service chiefs who mentor students attending both intermediate and senior level professional military education. Saltzman spoke about his experiences as chief of space operations as well as the history of the service branch.



U.S. Space Force Col. Alison Gonzalez, commander of Space Delta 13, and U.S. Space Force Col. Kirk Johnson, commandant of Space Delta 13, Detachment 3, were also present for the lecture, lending support for the series that will continue throughout the month.



The general touched on topics such as the importance of controlling the space warfighting domain, readiness and response, innovation, cyber and space battlecapabilitiesand predictions, along with views and ideas for students to consider.



Students had the opportunity to ask questionsandreceiveinsight about the chief of space operations’ tasks,responsibilitiesand goals. Saltzman ended his lecture by congratulating the students and thanking them for their dedicated service.



“It takes dedicated training, education, and experience centered on warfare in the domain in order to be able to build organizations that can control it,” said Saltzman.



Following the general’s visit, the students gained a broader understanding of the future of the space domain and the direct impact that they have on the Space Force mission.