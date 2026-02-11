Global Strike Command Team Visits 2 BW to Engage with Airmen, B-52 Mission

Photo By Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford | U.S. Air Force Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, meets with AFGSC members during a maintenance immersion at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 17, 2025. Davis visited maintainers assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, to gain further insight into the critical role the 2nd Maintenance Group plays in providing combat-ready assets vital to national defense and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford) see less | View Image Page

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. -- U.S. Air Force Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Shawn M. Aiello, AFGSC command chief, visited the 2nd Bomb Wing for an inside look at the mission and to meet with the Airmen who deliver long-range global strike, Feb. 2-4.

The visit showcased the nation’s largest B-52 Stratofortress fleet, giving senior leaders a ground-level view of the mission by speaking directly with the Airmen who maintain aircraft on the flightline and those in critical support roles. They witnessed how 2 BW is advancing capability through modernization efforts aimed at increasing mission readiness and enhancing quality of life for the Airmen.

Some highlights include, touring recently-renovated unaccompanied dorm rooms and experienced a virtual reality Tactical Combat Casualty Care trainer, which affords Airmen augmented training opportunities that increase readiness.

“The Airmen of the 2nd Bomb Wing consistently execute a complex mission and push the envelope on innovation to increase our lethality,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, 2 BW commander. “By showcasing these innovations to the highest echelon of Global Strike leadership, we reiterate our commitment toward everyday readiness while ensuring our team is preparing for the future.”

The command team also held discussions with Airmen from across the wing. During a breakfast with junior enlisted Airmen and a separate lunch with squadron commanders, Davis and Aiello received direct feedback on everything from daily operational challenges and successes to ideas for enhancing professional development and base resources that would continue to develop the Striker Team.

Davis reiterated the importance of the mission the wing performs to defend the nation and assure allies and partners.

“When strategic bombers move around the world, which each of you here supports, it gets noticed, and it makes a difference,” Davis told the junior enlisted Airmen. “The world pays attention to what you and our bombers are doing.”

The visit from the command’s top leaders reinforced the vital role the 2 BW and its Airmen play in the nation’s strategic deterrence, highlighting a relentless pursuit of state-of-the-art improvements. This commitment to innovation directly fuels the wing’s ability to meet the increasing global demand for B-52 bombers, solidifying its frontline role of America’s defense.