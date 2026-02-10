Photo By Kirk Frady | SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, director of Defense Health Network Europe and 21st Chief of the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps was guest speaker at the inaugural meeting of the Rheinland-Pfalz Silver Caduceus Society held Feb. 10 at the Sembach Chapel. The inaugural event marked the beginning of an informal forum dedicated to the growth, mentorship, and professional development of U.S. Army Medical Service Corps (MSC) officers serving throughout the Rheinland-Pfalz region in Germany. see less | View Image Page

The inaugural event marked the beginning of an informal forum dedicated to the growth, mentorship, and professional development of U.S. Army Medical Service Corps (MSC) officers serving throughout the Rheinland-Pfalz region in Germany.

The origins of the Silver Caduceus Society can be traced back to the Republic of Korea, where Army Medical Service Corps officers organized the first chapter in September 1967.

The U.S. Army Medical Service Corps (MSC) consists of more than 8,000 active-duty, National Guard, and Reserve officers. As a critical part of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD), these officers provide administrative, clinical, and scientific support for Army health services, working across garrison and deployed environments.

The U.S. Army Medical Service Corps (MSC) is the most diverse branch of the AMEDD and consists of four multi-functional areas (MFAs) comprised of twenty-three areas of concentration (AOC), and four Additional Skill Identifiers (ASI). MSC Officers serve within the areas of Administrative Health Services, Medical Allied Sciences, Preventive Medicine Sciences, Behavioral Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Optometry, Podiatry, Aeromedical Evacuation, or Health Services Maintenance Technicians (e.g. Warrant Officers).

Today, various chapters of the Silver Caduceus Society serve as a professional development, mentoring, and networking organization for Army Medical Service Corps officers in the continental United States and overseas.