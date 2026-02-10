(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inaugural Meeting of the Rheinland-Pfalz Silver Caduceus Society

    Inaugural Meeting of the Rheinland-Pfalz Silver Caduceus Society

    GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, director of Defense Health Network Europe and 21st Chief of the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps was guest speaker at the inaugural meeting of the Rheinland-Pfalz Silver Caduceus Society held Feb. 10 at the Sembach Chapel. The inaugural event marked the beginning of an informal forum dedicated to the growth, mentorship, and professional development of U.S. Army Medical Service Corps (MSC) officers serving throughout the Rheinland-Pfalz region in Germany.

    Inaugural Meeting of the Rheinland-Pfalz Silver Caduceus Society

