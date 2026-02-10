Mission Success through Safety: Jamie Hagio honored with USACE FY25 Excellence in Safety Award

Photo By Chong Yun Kim | Jamie Hagio, Chief of the Construction Division for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED), has been named the recipient of the USACE FY25 Individual Award for Excellence in Safety. Operating in one of the most complex construction environments in the USACE, Hagio has reshaped the district’s safety culture, proving that mission success and workforce protection go hand in hand. (U.S. Army photo by the Far East District) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea — Jamie Hagio, Chief of the Construction Division for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED), has been awarded the USACE Fiscal Year 2025 Individual Award for Excellence in Safety during the USACE Safety Community of Practice meeting on Feb. 11, 2026. This prestigious honor recognizes Hagio’s transformative leadership and his success in fostering a proactive safety culture within one of the Corps’ most complex operating environments.

Managing over $1.2 billion in active construction across the Korean peninsula, Hagio led the district through a period of massive expansion. During this time, contractor work hours nearly doubled to 4.3 million hours. Despite the increased operational tempo, the district achieved a remarkable 75 percent reduction in serious, reportable mishaps.

"This improvement occurred while contractor man-hours nearly doubled, a period when mishap rates would typically increase," said Andrew Hine, FED Safety and Occupational Health Chief. "Achieving this level of reduction in a multilingual, multinational environment with overlapping regulatory systems is exceptionally rare. It represents sustained, systemic risk reduction—not a short-term statistical anomaly."

Hagio operates in a uniquely challenging environment, working closely with Korean partners to align their extensive construction expertise with the specific safety standards required on U.S. military projects. Rather than relying solely on enforcement, he personally engaged in Korean contractor leadership to advocate for a preventative approach to safety. His leadership shifted the focus beyond compliance, embedding safety into training, planning, and daily operations.

“My foremost principle is that mission success and safety are not competing priorities but are linked,” Hagio said. He emphasized that a project completed ahead of schedule and under budget cannot be considered successful if it experiences a major safety incident.

“I lead with a non-negotiable commitment to safety standards, demonstrating through every decision that the well-being of our people is the foundation upon which we build and execute our projects,” he said. “This is achieved through clear communication that we must deliver construction to our stakeholders without compromising safety.”

Hagio also demonstrated steady leadership amid evolving regulatory challenges, including the implementation of a new Korean law imposing criminal liability for safety negligence. Throughout this transition, he firmly upheld U.S. safety standards as non-negotiable, ensuring workforce protection while maintaining mission readiness. His ability to bridge cultural and linguistic gaps has fundamentally shifted safety from a reactive obligation to a proactive shared responsibility.

“This award is a tremendous honor that is a reflection of the Far East District's collective effort to cultivate a proactive, safety-first culture across all our construction projects,” Hagio said. “I am extremely proud of all of efforts that our employees make to toward safety. This recognition only strengthens my resolve to continue championing the initiatives that protect our workforce and safely deliver the construction mission for U.S. Forces Korea.”

Through sustained leadership, mentorship, and an unwavering commitment to safety, Hagio has driven a lasting transformation in the Far East District’s safety culture—one in which every individual is empowered to prioritize safety above all else.