Mission Success through Safety: Jamie Hagio honored with USACE FY25 Excellence in Safety Award

Jamie Hagio, Chief of the Construction Division for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED), has been named the recipient of the USACE FY25 Individual Award for Excellence in Safety. Operating in one of the most complex construction environments in the USACE, Hagio has reshaped the district’s safety culture, proving that mission success and workforce protection go hand in hand. (U.S. Army photo by the Far East District)