Adopt-a-School Program Strengthens Community Bonds, Supports Army Priorities

FORT DETRICK, Md. – Fort Detrick is preparing to launch an initiative that will significantly enhance the wrap-around care provided by local schools throughout the academic year. The Adopt-a-School Program aims to build meaningful relationships between the Army and the local community, benefiting students, teachers, and families while aligning with Army priorities such as "People First," readiness, and community engagement. The program, spearheaded by Fort Detrick’s School Liaison Officer, Andrea Bridgewater-McCarthy, with command support, is designed to connect Fort Detrick with local schools to provide mentorship, resources, and support. Soldiers and civilian employees will have the opportunity to serve as role models, boosting students’ confidence and self-worth while modeling the core Army values. According to Bridgewater-McCarthy, the vision for the Adopt-a-School Program is to "perpetuate supportive relationships between our garrison and the school community." The program’s goals include extending support to military families and addressing the unique needs of local schools. "It’s all about bringing the community together and building stronger bonds for future generations," she explained.

How the Program Works Through the Adopt-a-School Program, Fort Detrick units and organizations will "adopt" local schools, creating opportunities for soldiers to engage with students in meaningful ways. Activities will range from mentorship and STEM education to leadership development and community service projects. Bridgewater-McCarthy emphasized the importance of meeting with schools to determine their unique needs, executing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and then catering to those needs as mission allows. "Students will benefit from having additional role models in the building to assist with academic and social-emotional needs," she said. "And, our Soldiers will have the pleasure of boosting students’ confidence and self-worth while modeling the core Army values."

Planning and Progress Launching the program involves a detailed planning process. Bridgewater-McCarthy outlined several key steps, including marketing the program, managing volunteers through theVolunteer Management Information System (VMIS), conducting volunteer orientation, maintaining records, and coordinating volunteer recognition events. "There is a significant amount of work to be done during the planning phase," noted Bridgewater-McCarthy. So far, marketing materials have been created, and Bridgewater-McCarthy has completed her training for managing VMIS. The program is set to partner with Whittier Elementary School and West Frederick Middle School, both of which serve many military-connected students and have earned Purple Star Designation for their dedication to military families.

Soldier and Civilian Involvement Soldiers and civilian employees will play a vital role in the program, participating as guest speakers, mentors, and classroom supporters. "The roles will truly be determined based on the needs of the school," explained Bridgewater-McCarthy. "We are excited for this partnership and look forward to learning about the needs and how we can provide meaningful contributions."

Alignment with Army Priorities The Adopt-a-School Program aligns closely with Army priorities, including "People First," readiness, and community engagement. Bridgewater-McCarthy highlighted the importance of supporting military-connected students, who serve alongside their parents. "It would mean so much to our students to have our Service Members present in the school buildings, looking out for their best interest," she said. "It teaches them resilience and the importance of community." By investing in the well-being and development of local youth, the program reinforces the Army’s commitment to building strong, resilient communities. It also provides parents and Service Members with peace of mind, knowing their children are supported even in their absence.

Next Steps and Call to Action The next steps for officially launching the program include meeting with Unit Commanders and school officials to draft the MOU, marketing the program, registering volunteers on VMIS, and conducting volunteer orientation. Once the MOU is approved, a meet-and-greet event will be held at the schools to kick off the program. Bridgewater-McCarthy encouraged the community to get involved. "The more volunteers we have, the greater impact we can make within our community," she said. "Our schools need our support, and our students need our love—the kind of love that is tangible and endearing, making a lasting impact for generations to come."

Looking Ahead The Fort Detrick team is excited to watch the program grow, invest in local youth through education and relationships, and remain a trusted partner in shaping the next generation of leaders. For more information about the Adopt-a-School Program or to get involved, please contact Andrea Bridgewater-McCarthy at: mailto:andrea.o.bridgewater-mccarthy.naf@army.mil.