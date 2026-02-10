A Legacy of Service: One Family’s Journey Through MEPS

Courtesy Photo | Holly Stahlhut, daughter of Travis Stahlhut, USMEPCOM management analyst and US Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Holly Stahlhut, daughter of Travis Stahlhut, USMEPCOM management analyst and US Army Veteran, takes the oath of enlistment at Chicago MEPS. A legacy of service extended a generation when Holly Stahlhut enlisted into the US Army at Chicago MEPS on Jan. 13, 2026. see less | View Image Page

For Travis Stahlhut, management analyst, J-1 Human Resources directorate, service has never been just a career, it’s been a conversation, a set of values, and now, a legacy shaped through MEPS.



On Tuesday, January 13, Stahlhut stood inside Chicago MEPS not as a Soldier or civilian employee, but as a proud father. His daughter, Holly, took her initial oath of enlistment into the U.S. Army, beginning a journey that mirrors his own path of service.



Stahlhut enlisted at the Indianapolis MEPS in 2001 and served 12 years on active duty in the Army before continuing his commitment to national service as a civilian employee with USMEPCOM, where he has served an additional 12 years. While Holly was only six years old when he left the Army, the influence of military service never left their household.



“A lot of it came from my stories over the years,” Stahlhut said. “I coached Holly’s softball for five years, and during that time we talked a lot. She affectionately calls them our ‘truck talks,’ and those really had an impact on her decision to join.”



Those conversations helped shape Holly’s understanding of service, not just as an obligation, but as an opportunity. After graduating high school in June, she remains active in her church’s youth group, participates in mission trips and volunteers with children with special needs and currently works at a local dog training school that trains police dogs, another reflection of her interest in public service and national security.

“She has a big heart,” Stahlhut said. “She really enjoys helping people.”



That desire to serve others also extends to her professional goals. Holly enlisted as a psychological operations specialist and sees the Army as a pathway toward a long-term career in national service.



“She’s looking at this as a career path,” Stahlhut explained. “She wants to earn her bachelor’s degree on active duty, and then either become an officer and make a career of it, or transition into another agency someday.”



For Stahlhut, Holly’s decision represents more than a career choice. He acknowledges the mix of emotions that come with watching a child step into the same path he once walked himself.



“I am proud of her,” Stahlhut said. “It makes me emotional. I am scared, but excited for her.”



As a longtime member of the USMEPCOM team, Travis has spent years supporting others as they take their first step into military service. This time, the moment is personal.



“I’m excited too,” he said. “I think it’ll help her. She loves to help people and make a difference, so I think this is the right decision for her.”



For USMEPCOM, stories like Holly’s reflect the enduring impact of service across generations. As one family’s MEPS experience comes full circle, it serves as a reminder that behind every applicant is a story, and for some, a legacy worth honoring.