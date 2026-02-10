Barksdale Helps Airmen Visit Home

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - Going home for the holidays may not be as simple as many would like it to be. Many factors play into whether or not an Airman visits home to see their loved ones. One of the biggest deciding factors for Airmen is the cost of travel, particularly for the Air Force’s newest Airmen.

In 2008, former 2nd Bomb Wing vice commander retired Col. West Anderson created Operation Bright Holiday to address travel expenses first-term Airmen face through year round fundraising efforts. The funds help the OBH committee send as many Airmen home as possible.

The 2025 OBH committee dedicated their efforts to revamping the OBH program through research, increased support and streamlining the application process.

“Celebrations raise us money to send Airmen home, and throughout the fundraising that we do all year. Then we start sending out applications in the fall to our junior members,” said 1st Lt. Sydney Sedlak, Air Force Global Strike Command public affairs command information chief and the 2025 OBH chairman.

It’s times like the holidays when Airmen want to go home the most, added Sedlak. Because travel expenses vary by recipient, the OBH committee raises funds that cover individual costs, ensuring each selected Airman receives the amount needed to travel home. This year the OBH committee significantly surpassed their fundraising goal, giving them the ability to award several more Airmen than in 2024 with the opportunity to visit home.

“Once we rack and stacked all of our applicants, one through 54 [Airmen] was our first round. And then we just started notifying them that they were selected to go home for the holidays,” said Sedlak, “After that, we actually got to do two more rounds of requests.”

Through base-wide fundraisers and donations, OBH was able to provide a total of 61 Airmen the opportunity to go home. An impressive 27% increase from the previous year.

OBH also provides applicants with the option to choose their preferred travel method for their journey home.

“It was a blessing in disguise; I didn’t even go to sleep, I was that excited,” said SrA Morgan M. Allen-Williams, 2nd Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance technician and an OBH recipient. “I found it pretty cool that they supported train rides, bus tickets, cars and all that. It was a nice travel experience.”

OBH aims to ease the financial stress for first-term Airmen that comes with paying for travel. Helping Airmen visit family can motivate them with an uplifted mindset when the time comes to return to work.

“It gives junior enlisted members an opportunity to go home; It kind of gives everyone the support that they might not have,” said Allen-Williams. “It made me feel heard, even without asking, just knowing that opportunity is there or someone is looking out for the younger Airmen says a lot.”

Airmen often find that when they see family, their mental strength and overall attitude is much improved when they return to work, said Sedlak.

“It's an opportunity that basically would help you to be able to go see family, come back rejuvenated, ready to just knock out your tasks, because you've had that relaxation.” said Airman 1st Class Tiffany Akyea, 2nd Operations Support Squadron weather apprentice and an OBH recipient.

The OBH committee understood the benefit of going home and wanted to continue Anderson’s vision to help as many Airmen as possible. They continue to strive in giving Airmen relief from the financial burden of costs associated with travel.

“Taking the time and reconnecting with the ones that you love helps to refill your cup and bring you back stronger and ready to serve,” said Sedlak. “It's things like this that make a difference between wanting to be a part of the service, or just trying to get back to the family.”