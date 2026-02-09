FB-Worthy Learning in Action: Fort Campbell Teacher Brings Purpose, Visibility, and Authenticity to Lessons

Courtesy Photo | DoW Education Activity Fort Campbell Middle School students collaborate on block coding and circuit assembly, connecting digital commands to physical components in real time. This hands-on approach exemplifies authentic, student-driven learning. DoW Education Activity operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoW Education Activity operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoW Education Activity Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoW Education Activity fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Walk into Nicole Grinsell's classroom at Department of War (DoW) Education Activity Fort Campbell Middle School, and it's clear something powerful is underway.

Students aren't just filling out worksheets or waiting for directions. They're researching real problems, collaborating with intent, building solutions and sharing their work with pride. This embodies the FB-Worthy Mindset — a teaching approach that makes learning so meaningful and authentic it speaks for itself.

The FB-Worthy (Facebook-Worthy) Mindset designs lessons that are instantly understandable through a photo or short video, showing what students are doing and why it matters. At its core, it emphasizes authenticity, visibility, student ownership and product-focused outcomes — all of which align directly with the DoW Education Activity Blueprint for Continuous Improvement's Goal 1: Student Excellence. The Blueprint, the DoW Education Activity's five-year strategic plan through 2030, prioritizes preparing every military-connected student for success in college, career and life by fostering high-impact, real-world experiences like those in Grinsell's classes.

Grinsell applies this mindset across her courses in computer applications, research and environmental studies. Lessons start with real-world challenges and end with tangible results.

In a recent research unit, fifth graders addressed plastic pollution in waterways. Using the engineering design process, they researched impacts via library databases, designed prototype filters, tested ideas and refined solutions. The process was student-driven and visible from planning to testing, exemplifying the Blueprint's focus on building critical thinking and innovation skills for lifelong success.

In computer applications, Grinsell integrated artificial intelligence with a visit from Austin Peay State University's AI Dog. Students linked block coding and robotics to real AI uses, experimenting with commands while discussing careers in computer science, engineering and cybersecurity with college students. This not only reinforced content but expanded students' horizons, supporting the Blueprint's aim to equip students for future opportunities.

Her environmental studies classes follow suit. In an animal prosthetics mini-unit drawn from National Geographic cases, students researched injured animals, applied engineering principles and built prototypes for an eagle and an elephant. They documented processes, gathered data and created mini documentaries, blending empathy, science and creativity into outcomes that advance Student Excellence under the Blueprint.

Throughout, students own their learning: making decisions, explaining thoughts, collaborating and producing shareable work. That's the FB-Worthy Mindset at its peak.

Grinsell's approach shows that powerful learning doesn't need lengthy explanations. When it's authentic, visible, student-led and results-oriented, the impact is evident — and it advances DoW Education Activity Blueprint goals for excellence across our schools.

Attribution Note: Mr. Ken Robinson, CTE ISS, AM Mid-Atlantic, Fort Bragg CSO