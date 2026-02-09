DoW Education Activity Fort Campbell students dive into coding and circuits

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DoW Education Activity Fort Campbell Middle School students collaborate on block coding and circuit assembly, connecting digital commands to physical components in real time. This hands-on approach exemplifies authentic, student-driven learning. DoW Education Activity operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoW Education Activity operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoW Education Activity Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoW Education Activity fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.