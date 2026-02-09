DoW Education Activity Fort Campbell Middle School students collaborate on block coding and circuit assembly, connecting digital commands to physical components in real time. This hands-on approach exemplifies authentic, student-driven learning. DoW Education Activity operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoW Education Activity operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoW Education Activity Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoW Education Activity fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 10:07
|Photo ID:
|9515607
|VIRIN:
|260205-D-D0522-2918
|Resolution:
|1644x1315
|Size:
|585.8 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoW Education Activity Fort Campbell students dive into coding and circuits, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FB-Worthy Learning in Action: Fort Campbell Teacher Brings Purpose, Visibility, and Authenticity to Lessons
No keywords found.