Pease Airmen Sharpen Strategic Deterrence in Readiness Exercise

The 157th Air Refueling Wing highlighted the important role it plays in defending the homeland when it held a nuclear operational readiness exercise Feb. 5-8.

The event tested the processes, critical skills and capabilities essential to generating and sustaining aerial refueling capabilities in direct support of the nation’s nuclear deterrence strategy.

The training was built around simulated nuclear deterrence mission scenarios requiring the 157th Air Refueling Wing to bring its KC-46A Pegasus to the fight. The jet, the most modern tanker in the Air Force, offers advanced refueling capabilities and is also equipped with self-protection, defensive and communication features that make it more survivable in a contested environment.

According to Lt. Col. Ryan Cunningham, the nuclear operational response exercise director and commander of the 133rd Air Refueling Squadron, the exercise was a major step in reactivating the nuclear deterrence capabilities at Pease. The event exposed crews and support elements to a mission set that lapsed when the wing divested its KC-135 fleet in 2019.

“The mindset going in with 24/7 operations was to get everyone involved,” he said. “The team was excited and gained an understanding of what goes into executing their roles to support this mission.”

The wing ramped up responses to inject scenarios for two weeks, then the bulk of the exercise took place during the unit’s monthly training weekend. From Friday to Sunday Airmen worked around the clock gaining hands-on practice with the skills and equipment required to prepare, sustain and execute rapid-response aerial refueling operations.

As an initial operational test and evaluation unit, the unit had an additional tasking from the KC-46 Weapons System Counsel to develop a cold-weather plan for this type of operation. Cunningham said the extreme weather that battered the region over the weekend provided the opportunity to fill the request.

While bitter cold, wind and snow assaulted the seacoast region, the Airmen involved in the exercise pressed forward with their duties. Staff Sgt. William Borcy, a security forces defender with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, provided plane-side security for the multi-billion-dollar asset in the harsh conditions.

“It’s good because the practice makes you better so you can perfect your craft,” he said as he paced the snowy flightline.

Borcy is an emergency medical technician and firefighter in his civilian career and highlighted how the exercise brought the unit together in a way that allowed them to learn from each other’s varied backgrounds and experiences.

“We just had two members come from cold weather school, so they’re able to give us their input, their tips and pointers so we can be better prepared,” he said as an example.

According to the 157th Safety Office, despite a windchill that dropped the feels-like temperature to lower than -15-degrees Fahrenheit, no cold-related injuries were reported.

Inside the 133rd Aerial Refueling Squadron building, pilots and boom operators were issued flight equipment and protective gear. Crews waited on standby in the alert facility for the klaxon to sound, simulating the urgent call to launch the aircraft.

Tech. Sgt. Amy James, a boom operator with the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, said it was a new experience for her, and it was interesting to learn a new skillset.

“This exercise required patience and attention to everything because you can’t write stuff down,” she said. “We have limited opportunities for practice, so you really focus to learn the materials and get good at it.”

The wing also exercised many of the support elements that go into sustaining aerial refueling alert readiness. Staff Sgt. Logan Macdonald, a 157th Force Support Squadron Airman, was responsible for helping prepare and serve meals to the air crews as they performed alert duties. It was his first time participating in a nuclear operational readiness exercise and said it was a learning experience.

“The biggest thing is how important it is to have the right amount of people to support,” he said. “We’re providing meals to the alert crews while also supporting our regular dining facility operations and it’s important to understand the many impacts and how to be efficient.”

According to Col. Brian Carloni, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, the exercise ensured the wing is ready to leverage its fleet of next-generation tankers to meet the demands of strategic deterrence. He also emphasized the impact of every single Airman’s role in supporting the national defense strategy.

"The New Hampshire Air National Guard plays a large part in protecting our country," said Carloni. "Our Airmen keep us at the forefront of KC-46 innovation and expertise, enabling us to quickly answer the call whenever and wherever it comes.”