Behind the Counter: Precision, Care, and Commitment at Kenner's Pharmacy

Photo By Shanita Dorsey | Kenner Army Health Clinic's Pharmacy team supports patient safety, quality care, and medical readiness across the installation as they celebrate National Pharmacy Week.

While patients may only see the pharmacy counter and pickup window, much of the most critical work happens out of sight. Behind the scenes at Kenner Army Health Clinic, the pharmacy team support service members, retirees, and family members by managing a constant flow of prescriptions, safeguarding patient safety, and ensuring continuity of care—even when the clinic itself is closed.

Across Kenner Army Health Clinic, including the pharmacies at Troop Medical Clinic 1 and Troop Medical Clinic 2, the workload is constant and demanding. “Among the 3 Pharmacies, we process on average 5,800 prescriptions a week,” said Linda Hamilton, Deputy Chief of Pharmacy.

That pace does not slow down during weather closures or emergencies. When the clinic closes, prescriptions continue to arrive, creating a growing backlog that can delay care if not addressed.

For many Kenner patients, including active-duty service members and retirees managing chronic conditions, delayed access to medication can directly impact readiness and health.

During recent weather-related closures, pharmacy staff returned to the clinic to process thousands of prescriptions, ensuring operations could resume immediately once doors reopened. Their behind-the-scenes efforts prevented long lines, extended wait times, and disruptions for patients relying on timely medication access.

Beyond volume and logistics, pharmacy staff serve as the final safety checkpoint in patient care. Each prescription is reviewed to confirm accuracy, appropriate dosing, and safe instructions, with teams also working to maintain medication availability so patients receive what they need without interruption.

At Kenner, that safety role is especially critical, as pharmacy staff support a diverse patient population with complex medical needs across multiple clinics.

That responsibility carries significant weight, according to Major Paul Osei, Chief of Pharmacy. “Knowing that patient's health depends on our work is a huge responsibility that we take very seriously. We are constantly thinking, ‘Is this right? Is this safe?’ We know a small mistake could have big consequences, so we check every detail.”

When asked what makes him most proud of the Pharmacy team, Osei said, “If I had to choose just one thing, it would be the team's unwavering dedication, especially when no one is watching. For example, coming in during a weather closure to clear a backlog or staying late to solve a complex insurance issue for a single patient.”

For the pharmacy team, those quiet moments define their work and their commitment. “That commitment isn't for recognition; it's purely for the well-being of the patients who depend on us,” Osei said. “It’s a powerful, unspoken promise we make to our community to always be there for them. That, more than anything, makes me proud.”