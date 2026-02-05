Strengthening Partnerships Through Music: U.S. Navy Band Engages Mauritian Communities During Cutlass Express 2026

As music filled waterfronts, classrooms and concert halls across Mauritius, Sailors from the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band (Topside Brass Band) used cultural engagement to strengthen partnerships during Exercise Cutlass Express 2026.

Cutlass Express is a U.S.-led, multinational maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation, interoperability and maritime security throughout East Africa and the Western Indian Ocean. While much of the exercise focuses on coordination at sea and within maritime operations centers, the Navy Band’s engagements ashore highlighted the people-to-people relationships that support long-term regional partnerships.

Throughout the week, Navy musicians performed at public venues, schools, media outlets and formal theaters across the island nation. These engagements allowed Sailors to interact directly with Mauritian citizens, students, and local musicians, fostering mutual understanding through cultural exchange.

One of the band’s most visible public engagements took place Feb. 6 at Caudan Waterfront in Port Louis, where Sailors performed a midday open-air concert for local residents and visitors. The performance provided an accessible opportunity for interaction between U.S. Sailors and the host-nation community.

The band also engaged local media through a live appearance on Radio One’s Le Club, hosted by Miguel Hermelin. During the broadcast, musicians spoke about their experiences performing overseas and connecting with audiences through music. The band performed a Mauritian song, Maurice Mo Pays by Serge Lebrasse, live on air, recognizing the host nation’s cultural heritage.

In addition to public performances, the Navy Band participated in musical exchanges with students and educators at Dr. James Burty David State Secondary School in Bell Village, the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Moka and arts organizations including Mo’Zar Espace Artistic and Association Vent d’un Rêve in Floreal.

“Being credible with the community here, especially through the music exchanges, was incredibly meaningful,” said Chief Musician Jim Watkins, leader of the U.S. Navy Band. “At some of the schools we visited, the students performed for us first. Seeing their passion, sharing their culture, and then being able to share ours reinforced what we often say — that music is a universal language. This trip proved that and we made strong connections throughout the community.”

Several Sailors also drew inspiration from Mauritian musical traditions, including Séga, a genre influenced by African, Indian, and Western cultures.

“Séga music is really inspiring,” said Musician 1st Class Raymond Laffoon. “It blends Indian, African, and Western influences, and being able to hear it firsthand and practice those rhythms is something we’ll take back with us. It’s a great example of how music exchanges allow us to learn from each other.”

The Navy Band’s engagements culminated in a formal evening concert at Serge Constantin Theatre in Vacoas, where the band performed alongside the Mauritius Police Band. The joint performance reflected the cooperative spirit of Cutlass Express and the shared commitment to partnership between the United States and Mauritius.

Through its performances and cultural exchanges, the U.S. Navy Band supported Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 by strengthening relationships with Mauritian communities and partners, demonstrating how cultural engagement complements operational training. As Cutlass Express continues to bring together partner nations across East Africa and the Western Indian Ocean, these engagements help build the trust and cooperation needed for regional partners to work together in support of maritime security, stability and freedom of navigation.