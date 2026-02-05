(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailor Life Skills: MNCC 101

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. John Stevens 

    MILLINGTON, Tennessee – By mastering basic personnel and pay life skills, Sailors play a key role staying battle-ready and mission-focused. One of these is knowing where to turn for help with your pay, service record, transportation, and selection board matters.

    MyNavy Career Center’s (MNCC) customer service representatives are available anytime, 24/7, no matter where a Sailor is stationed, to answer career questions and resolve issues from initial service to retirement.

    Sailors can reach MNCC three ways:

    • Phone: (833) 330-6622
    • Email: AskMNCC@us.navy.mil
    • Chat: MyNavy Portal

    MNCC’s email address has changed from the navy.mil domain to us.navy.mil. The old address officially deactivates March 1.

    “Once we deactivate the navy.mil inbox, anyone who emails it will receive an automatic reply directing them to use the new one,” said Cmdr. Danielle Garfield, director of MNCC’s Human Resources Service Center (HRSC).

    “If you receive this autoreply, you must resubmit your inquiry to the new address, AskMNCC@us.navy.mil, to ensure our team can help you,” Garfield added.

    Garfield said HRSC answers personnel- and pay-related inquiries, resolving most issues on the spot. HRSC also oversees the Navy Passenger Transportation Office, or NAVPTO, which helps Sailors and families with passenger travel during permanent change-of-station transfers. HRSC’s NAVPTO customer service team is available 24 hours a day.

    HRSC also has a cell dedicated to helping Sailors with selection board correspondence, and its customer service inbox is also changing March 1. Garfield said the new HRSCSELBOARD@us.navy.mil address will replace the legacy CSCSELBOARD@navy.mil address.

    “Just like the AskMNCC inbox, it’s important for customers to save and use the new HRSCSELBOARD address to ensure their letters to the board are received in a timely manner,” she said.

    Garfield added that while her team is always available to help with board correspondence, the preferred submission method is the Electronic Submission of Selection Board Documents (ESSBD) system. You can also call HRSC to verify your electronic submission was received.

    MNCC’s commander, Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, said his team is committed to Sailors’ and families’ wellbeing through world-class personnel, pay, passenger transportation, and ID card services.

    “We owe our Sailors and families peace of mind,” said Brooks. “When they know their pay and livelihood are secure and their families are taken care of, they stay battle ready and mission focused. We are on call around the clock – weekends, holidays, and even government shutdowns – so no matter where a Sailor serves, they can always reach us.”

    MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. Through Sailor feedback, MNCC strives to provide more resources and accurate resolutions. Contact MNCC at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or AskMNCC@us.navy.mil. Find online self-service options on MyNavy Portal at my.navy.mil.

