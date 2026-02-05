Sustained Excellence: Armaments Center Secures Second Hopper Award for Software Maintenance Prowess

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center received its second Rear Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award for Software Maintenance Excellence during a ceremony in Phoenix, Ariz., Jan. 22. Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Sustainment, Ms. Leigh E. Method, presented the award to Armaments Center Director, Chris Grassano, Executive Director of the Armaments Center’s Weapons and Software Engineering Center, Bhavanjot Singh and Armaments Software and Networked Lethality Directorate Software and Sustainment Engineer, Aisha Mims. see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center received its second Rear Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award for Software Maintenance Excellence during a ceremony in Phoenix, Ariz., Jan. 22.



Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Sustainment, Ms. Leigh E. Method, presented the award to Armaments Center Director, Chris Grassano, Executive Director of the Armaments Center’s Weapons and Software Engineering Center, Bhavanjot Singh and Armaments Software and Networked Lethality Directorate Software and Sustainment Engineer, Aisha Mims.



Named after a computer programming pioneer who popularized the idea of machine-independent programming languages, the Rear Admiral Grace M. Hopper Awards represent the highest level of recognition for software maintenance by an organic software activity within the Department of War (DOW), measuring achievements such as weapon systems and military equipment maintenance, support for operational units, innovation, technical excellence, and enduring impact.



“This honor celebrates the exceptional software engineering at the Armaments Center and affirms that our relentless pursuit of excellence in armaments life‑cycle engineering is realized through the accomplishments and accolades earned by our team,” said Singh.



This year’s selection was driven largely by the achievements of the Armaments Center’s Armament Software and Networked Lethality Directorate and Fire Control Systems and Technology Directorate, which sustains software for a diverse portfolio of armament systems. These achievements include direct-fire platforms, self-propelled and towed artillery, mortar systems, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) warning and reporting systems, smart munitions, biometrics and precision airdrop systems that directly support warfighters worldwide.



"The Rear Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award for Software Maintenance Excellence is a direct result of the outstanding work employees of the Armaments Center are doing every day to innovate and deliver essential software capabilities to our nation’s warfighters at the speed of relevance,” said Armaments Center Competency Director/Senior Scientific Technical Manager for the Armaments Software and Networked Lethality Directorate, Gregory Bubniak. “I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of our software team."



The DOW [announced the winners of the 2025 Secretary of War Maintenance Awards](https://www.war.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/4392771/dow-announces-2025-secretary-of-war-maintenance-awards-winners/) via website on Jan. 29 after the award presentations in Phoenix.



The Armaments Center [received the award in 2022](https://www.army.mil/article/263899/).



The award is currently on display in the main lobby of the Armaments Center Headquarters building at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey.



The DEVCOM Armaments Centers remains the only U.S. government organization to achieve Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 5 rating from the CMMI Institute six times over a 20-year period.



Through sustained improvements in efficiency, cost savings, and process optimization, the DEVCOM Armaments Center continues to deliver critical software capabilities more rapidly and with significantly fewer defects—directly enhancing readiness and operational effectiveness.