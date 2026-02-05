Marshall Center fellows visit U.S. Africa Command to prepare for leadership roles

Photo By David Kimery | George C. Marshall Fellows visit U.S. Africa Command headquarters for a strategic overview of the command's mission in Stuttgart, Germany Feb. 4, 2026. see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany –Senior fellows from the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies visited U.S. Africa Command headquarters on Feb. 4, for a strategic overview of the command's mission and its partnership-focused approach to security in Africa.

The visit was designed to provide the fellows, all of whom are slated for significant command or joint staff positions, with direct insight into the workings of a geographic combatant command.

"We see these distinguished fellows as the future leadership of the joint force," said Maj. Gen. Harmon, director of Strategy, Engagement, and Programs at U.S. Africa Command. "Giving them unfiltered, firsthand access to our mission isn't just a courtesy—it's a direct investment in the strategic acumen and global perspective they will need to lead effectively."

The engagement underscores the connection between professional military education and operational readiness. The significance of such fellowships is highlighted by the fact that both the AFRICOM commander and deputy commander are alumni of their respective services' senior fellowship programs.

The visit provided the fellows a valuable opportunity to engage with AFRICOM leadership, offering insights that will be critical as they advance into senior roles across the joint force.