Public Health Command Europe Entomology Team Inspires Young Learners at Ramstein Elementary School

RAMSTEIN, Germany — More than 400 students at Ramstein Elementary School recently received a hands-on lesson in science thanks to volunteers from Public Health Command Europe.



Over the course of one week, entomologist Captain Jordan Cornell and Preventive Medicine Sergeant Devin Gay spent Monday and Wednesday mornings visiting first- and second-grade classrooms, introducing students to the life cycle of insects and the role entomology plays in public health. Through interactive discussions and real-life examples, Cornell and Gay explained what defines an insect, what insects do in the environment and why understanding them matters.



For many students, the highlight of the visit came when the team brought live cockroaches to the classroom. Students were given the opportunity to observe and touch the insects if they wished. The experience sparked excitement, curiosity, and plenty of questions.



“The kids truly enjoyed it,” Cornell said. “I’m always amazed by the questions children ask. They’re curious, engaged, and genuinely excited to learn. Seeing that enthusiasm, especially when they discover they share a passion for bugs, is incredibly rewarding.”



The visit also gave students a rare opportunity to meet a subject matter expert from Public Health Command Europe. In addition to teaching about insects, Capt. Cornell spoke about his profession and how entomology supports public health by helping prevent the spread of insect-borne diseases.



Teachers at Ramstein Elementary School welcomed the opportunity. Beatrice Whitely, a teacher at the school, said both staff and students had been eagerly anticipating the visit.



“We were all very much looking forward to this experience,” she said. “Students were able to relate to Capt. Cornell’s presentation about insects and the types of life cycles as they have studied life science as part of the curriculum.”



Students echoed that excitement. Olivia, a second grader who participated in the lesson, said she loved learning about insects, even if some of them were a little unsettling. “It was so cool to learn about bugs,” she said. “The cockroaches were huge and kind of creepy, but I hope they comes back soon.”



The entomology team volunteered their time to reach more than 400 children during the week, reinforcing lessons they had already begun in the classroom and expanding their understanding through real-world examples.



Looking ahead, Cornell is working toward establishing a more robust volunteer partnership between Public Health Command Europe and Ramstein Elementary School. His goal is to eventually invite students to visit the laboratory and entomology department, allowing them to see firsthand how insects are studied and how that work supports the health and safety of the military community.

