RAMSTEIN, Germany — More than 400 students at Ramstein Elementary School recently received a hands-on lesson in science thanks to volunteers from Public Health Command Europe.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 04:46
|Photo ID:
|9513243
|VIRIN:
|260202-A-FU201-6256
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Public Health Command Europe Entomology Team Inspires Young Learners at Ramstein Elementary School
