Rivalry, readiness converge for Port Dawg Challenge 2026

Courtesy Photo | Members of the 87th Aerial Port Squadron pose for a photo at the conclusion of the 2024 AFRC Port Dawg Challenge at Dobins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, on April 18, 2024.

The 87th Aerial Port Squadron is ramping up for another Air Force Reserve Command Port Dawg Challenge, scheduled this year for April 13-17 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia.



Beginning in 2010, the biennial three-day Port Dawg Challenge, organized by AFRC, hosts dozens of Port Dawgs from across the country and internationally.



Chief Master Sgt. Brian Anders, 87th APS aerial port manager said 87th APS has never missed a year.



Within an aerial port, Airmen take on a range of responsibilities. Their duties include inventorying cargo, driving large transport vehicles, creating aircraft load plans based on the shape of the airframe, screening passenger baggage, securing cargo to the floor of the aircraft, and coordinating the air movement of cargo and passengers.



Each duty section is nested within the Air Transportation career field, so over time, Airmen rotate fluidly through various work sections.



“You have to be very well-rounded as an aerial porter to compete,” said Senior Master Sgt. Michael Young, 87th APS air terminal operations flight chief. “It tests all the knowledge areas of the career field.”



Young led the squadron’s Port Dawg Challenge team in 2024, securing a trophy in one of the 12 events. A large bulldog trophy, “The Sheppard,” is awarded to the overall best squadron, who must ceremoniously return it two years later, at the following iteration.



Currently, the 32nd APS at Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, holds that trophy.



The events are timed and highly technical, requiring competitors to demonstrate their job skills in action. Both mental and physical strength are necessary, along with teamwork.



Competition events include engine-running offloads, center of balance calculations, load planning, pallet build-up, joint inspections, and more. Teams also complete a written exam and a physical endurance test.



“The competition takes competency to the next level,” explained Master Sgt. Mark Everhart, 87th APS squadron team chief for this year’s competition. “They’re saying, ‘You know your job, so now we’re going to throw a curveball at you and see how you perform under pressure.’”



For this reason, making it onto the team is also competitive. The squadron typically selects Airmen who have diverse experience in each of the duty sections and can shift into a leadership role for that specific event, Everhart explained. Additionally, at least one member of the team be a first-term Airman.

Ultimately, the six people selected for the team are among the top performers squadron wide.



“It’s an honor to be picked for the team. You’re representing your squadron at a higher level,” Young said. “Participating in this competition, it makes your aerial port better.”