    Rivalry and readiness converge: Port Dawg Challenge 2026 [Image 2 of 2]

    Rivalry and readiness converge: Port Dawg Challenge 2026

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Capt. Rachel Ingram 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Senior Airman Francisco Garcia-Arellano, cargo processing specialist, moves a measuring tape into alignment next to a piece of rolling stock so his team can calculate the center of balance in preparation for air shipment, while Staff Sgt. René Castillo watches from the sidelines on Feb. 7, 2026. Both Airmen, assigned to the 87th Aerial Port Squadron, will represent their squadron this April at the AFRC Port Dawg Challenge. In preparation for the competition, the entire squadron participated in training events like this one, inside the cargo processing warehouse at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

    This work, Rivalry and readiness converge: Port Dawg Challenge 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Rachel Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rivalry and readiness converge: Port Dawg Challenge 2026

