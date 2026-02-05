Tip of the Cyber Spear: Air Force Reserve Activates First Offensive Cyber Operations Squadron

Photo By 1st Lt. Alex Dieguez | Col. Andrew P. Feth, 960 COG commander, and Lt. Col. Kimberly L. Freeman pose for a photo as she assumes command of the newly activated 98th Cyberspace Operations Squadron at JBSA-Lackland, Texas on Jan. 10, 2026. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas –January 2nd, 2026 marked a historic day for the Air Force Reserve and the future of warfare in the cyberspace domain. By order of the Department of the Air Force, the 98th Cyberspace Operations Squadron (98 COS) was activated and became the first offensive cyber squadron in the Air Force Reserve with Lt. Col. Kimberly L. Freeman as commander. The activation heralds a new era in information warfare, placing the unique skills of Reserve Citizen Airmen at the forefront of national defense.

The new squadron evolves from the 960th Cyberspace Operations Group Detachment 1, a pilot unit formed in 2024 to test the concept of a Reserve-led offensive cyber team. The idea was bold, complex, and faced many obstacles. Despite this, senior leaders took the risk and trusted the detachment to get the job done. Freeman and her team were given one year to prove the concept. They did it in six months.

The 98 COS, now established under the 960th Cyberspace Wing (960 CW), will be staffed by over 80 qualified cyber operators. These are not new recruits, but seasoned professionals retained for their military experience and civilian industry expertise to form an agile and adaptable team ready to wage war from within the cyber domain. Col. Joshua N. Garrison, 960 CW commander, summarized the ideal mindset of an offensive cyberspace operator in December 2025 at the Alamo ACE Wing Commander’s panel.

"The first thing that comes to mind is curiosity. The folks that are successful in the cyber arena are the ones that are curious not just at work, but curious at home too," Garrison said. "The second piece is adaptability. The threats are changing on a daily basis... we need folks that it energizes."

A Legacy of Information Warfare

The 98 COS’s legacy dates back to the 1000th Signal Company, which provided critical communications support to the famed Tuskegee Airmen during World War II.

"They hardened critical systems against failure, preserved the communications backbone of the fight, and transformed advanced technology into operational advantage," Freeman said. "They did it with radios, wires, and radar. We do it now with code, access, and global networks. The tools have changed. The underlying mission has not."

Full-Spectrum Capabilities for Modern Conflict

The addition of the 98 COS solidifies the 960 CW’s role as the only wing in the Air Force offering a full spectrum of cyber and warfighter communications capabilities under a single command. 960 CW Squadrons conduct:

Offensive Cyber Operations (OCO) – newly activated Reserve squadron.

– newly activated Reserve squadron. Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) – protecting Air Force networks and systems.

– protecting Air Force networks and systems. Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Operations – managing global military networks.

– managing global military networks. Cyber Command-and-Control (C2) – linking cyber operations into joint warfighting.

– linking cyber operations into joint warfighting. Expeditionary Communications (XCOMM) – rapidly deploying network infrastructure anywhere in the world.

This structure aligns with the Department of Defense's "defend forward" strategy, which emphasizes proactive operations to disrupt adversary activities in cyberspace. Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve, highlighted this comprehensive structure at the 2025 AFA Air, Space and Cyber Conference. He described the 960 CW as a one of a kind unit capable of utilizing, “…offensive cyber, defensive cyber, DODIN support, C2, combat comms, all residing under one wing".

The Citizen Airman Advantage

The 98 COS demonstrates the strategic importance of the Civilian Airman Model. These operators are not only trained warriors but also leaders in the private tech sector, creating a workforce defined by adaptability and cutting-edge knowledge.

Garrison spoke to the profound dedication of these reservists, who balance demanding civilian careers with their military service.

"What I’m most proud of is... our TRs [Traditional Reservists] that are showing up, at a minimum, one weekend a month," Garrison said. "You’re missing anniversaries, you’re missing birthdays... and these folks show up every month ready to go. They’re motivated, they’re professional."

With its activation, the 98th Cyberspace Operations Squadron is ready to execute its mission.

"… the character of conflict has changed. Our adversaries test us continuously — below the threshold of open war... They proceed without notice; we maintain the initiative."

-Lt Col. Kimberly L. Freeman