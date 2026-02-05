NAF Misawa Snow Team Concludes Visit at Sapporo Snow Festival Your browser does not support the audio element.

Naval Air Facility Misawa Public Affairs



SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 8, 2026) — The Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa Snow Team completed its participation in the 76th annual Sapporo Snow Festival Feb. 8 after carving a submarine snow sculpture, engaging thousands of visitors and conducting community relations events that strengthened U.S.-Japan friendship.



The team arrived on Jan. 30 and spent three days transforming a large snow block into a sculpture, which Stars and Stripes compared to the Beatles' "Yellow Submarine." During the festival, Sailors posed for photos, handed out informational cards, and interacted with international visitors alongside the Yokopon mascot.



Community outreach activities included a homestay with a local high school English tutor, where a Sailor shopped for groceries and shared dinner with students practicing English. The team also visited Hachiken Elementary School Jido Kalkan Jidokan to teach English to students through games and conversation.



U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass visited the sculpture site and toured the team's work with the NAF Misawa Commanding Officer, Capt. Jeremy N. Lyon, and met Sailors representing America's Navy 250.



This year marks NAF Misawa's 41st participation in the festival, a tradition that provides Sailors with a unique opportunity to experience Japanese culture and demonstrate the U.S. Navy's commitment to friendship, community, and partnership with Japan.

