Photo By 1st Lt. Alex Dieguez | The members of the 854 COS present the colors during the change of command ceremony at JBSA-Lackland, Texas on Jan. 10, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Alex Dieguez) see less
854th Combat Operations Squadron welcomes new commander entering 2026
JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Col. Janel M. Nelson assumed command of the 854th Combat Operations Squadron from Col. Shaun M. Zabel during a change of command ceremony here on January 10, 2026.
Col. Andrew P. Feth, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, presided over the ceremony.
As commander of the 854 COS, Nelson will direct the operations and staff activities of the squadron's Citizen Airmen and civilians. Her responsibilities include the coordination, organization, and presentation of AFRC cyber forces to 16th Air Force, Air Forces Cyber, and United States Cyber Command.