    854th Combat Operations Squadron welcomes new commander entering 2026

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Story by 1st Lt. Alex Dieguez 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Col. Janel M. Nelson assumed command of the 854th Combat Operations Squadron from Col. Shaun M. Zabel during a change of command ceremony here on January 10, 2026.

    Col. Andrew P. Feth, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, presided over the ceremony.

    As commander of the 854 COS, Nelson will direct the operations and staff activities of the squadron's Citizen Airmen and civilians. Her responsibilities include the coordination, organization, and presentation of AFRC cyber forces to 16th Air Force, Air Forces Cyber, and United States Cyber Command.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

