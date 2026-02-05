854th Combat Operations squadron welcomes new commander entering 2026

Photo By 1st Lt. Alex Dieguez | The members of the 854 COS present the colors during the change of command ceremony at...... read more read more

Photo By 1st Lt. Alex Dieguez | The members of the 854 COS present the colors during the change of command ceremony at JBSA-Lackland, Texas on Jan. 10, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Alex Dieguez) see less | View Image Page