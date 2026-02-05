(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CAFR gets a high-bandwidth view with 23 CBCS

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Story by 1st Lt. Alex Dieguez 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- On December 2nd\, 2025\, the 23rd Combat Communications Squadron (CBCS) welcomed Lt. Gen. John P. Healy\, Commander\, Air Force Reserve (CAFR)\, for his inaugural visit to a combat communications squadron since assuming the CAFR position.

    During the visit, members of the 23 CBCS provided Healy with a comprehensive tour of a deployed exercise site. Demonstrations highlighted the squadron's expertise in key areas such as Power Production, Radio Frequency and Satellite communications, Cyber Transport, and Cyber Operations – all integral components of the squadron's Flexible Communications Package (FCP) capability. The FCP underscores the 23 CBCS’s ability to rapidly establish and maintain critical communication infrastructure in challenging environments.

    The visit culminated in Healy recognizing the exceptional contributions of two outstanding Airmen. Master Sgt. Andrew Aquino and Technical Sgt. Marvin Harris were both coined for their dedication and unwavering commitment to the 23 CBCS mission. The 23 CBCS remains at the forefront of expeditionary communications, ready to deliver agile and robust capabilities to the warfighter.

    With a mission to provide communication support in operationally limited or austere environments, the 23 CBCS stands prepared to deploy anywhere in the world within 72-hours’ notice.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 15:08
    Story ID: 557686
    Location: TEXAS, US
