445th MSG training manager teaches training processes to new supervisors, trainers

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandon J. Davis, 445th Mission Support Group training manager teaches the Department of the Air Force Training Course (DAFTC) for the 87 Aerial Port Squadron at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2025. DAFTC is a key part of the DAF training program, it builds a strong team of qualified trainers and supervisors capable of providing effective, standardized training across the Wing.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio – A highly capable and lethal total force is critical to meeting the demands of modern global operations. The Air Force Reserve leverages a vigorous education and training framework to ensure its Citizen Airmen are not just qualified, but combat-ready and mission-proficient when the call to duty comes. At the heart of this system is the pivotal role of unit and group training managers, who ensure that every Airman is equipped with the necessary skills and certifications to support national defense priorities.



“On a macro level, Air Force Reservists essentially have two jobs. That’s to Train and Deploy. You can’t deploy if all your readiness requirements aren’t completed, and being fully trained/qualified is a part of the readiness requirements,” said Master Sgt. Brandon J Davis, 445th Mission Support Group, group training manager.



The process is a continuous cycle of learning, beginning with the foundational Air Force Training Course (AFTC), known to many as "train the trainer."



“The effectiveness and long-term impact of the AFTC can be measured several ways but the most important is by the Wings Fully Qualified Rate. This is the percentage of Enlisted members who are fully qualified to perform their job at their current rank and skill level. The Air Force Reserve Commands standard for FQ rate is 75%, and the 445th Airlift Wing is exceeding that standard with an 81% FQ rate (as of the start of FY26),” he added.



The Air Force Reserve provides 20% of the total Air Force's capabilities with a fraction of the budget, a feat only possible through robust and detailed training. Programs like AFTC and ongoing upgrade training are critical to building strategic depth—the ability to provide a ready, credible force for commanders whenever and wherever needed.



The AFTC is a crucial first step for many non-commissioned officers and senior non-commissioned officers who will eventually oversee the development of their peers and subordinates.



“The AFTC prepares supervisors to train the next generation of Airmen and Guardians. Training is essential to meet mission requirements, and that training relies on the trainers to synchronize tasks and information with individualized learning styles. This is what we teach in the AFTC. It is about developing the self, developing others, developing ideas, and thus, developing the organization. If the mission is essential, then training is essential. After all, drill weekend is called a Unit Training Assembly,” said Master Sgt. Renée Parcell, 445th Force Support Squadron training technician, education and training.



Training foundations are a vital area within the AFTC curriculum. It encompasses the initial evaluation of trainee qualifications, a critical aspect of any effective training program. Supervisors and trainers must carefully review these foundational principles and requirements with all new trainees.



“This is often an overlooked and undervalued requirement, in the training process. But it shouldn’t be! Accomplishing and documenting the initial evaluation of trainee qualifications can help ensure that someone does or doesn’t know how to safely operate a piece of equipment or tool that may be specific or unique to your region or duty station. Time is vital in the training process, and becoming fully qualified has major implications in things like Promotions, Special Duties, and Professional development opportunities,” said Davis.



The skills gained in the AFTC directly translate into tangible readiness throughupgrade trainingprocess. UGT is the mandatory path for Airmen to achieve higher skill levels (3-, 5-, 7-, or 9-level) within their Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC), requiring specific courses, task qualifications, and hands-on performance.



Qualifying supervisors to effectively sign off on these tasks in the Career Field Education and Training Plan (CFETP) streamlines the process and ensures that the training is meaningful and meets operational standards.

“The last thing I would want to do is train another member without having the requirements ultimately forcing the member to re-accomplish said training,” said SSgt Leandra McQueen-Ford, 87 Aerial Port Squadron special handling representative AFTC attendee.



When asked what advice he would lend newly appointed supervisors and trainers, Davis said, “First, is to know that trainers and supervisors are the lynchpin of the DAF training program. Without them, training cannot be accomplished, and if training isn’t accomplished, the mission cannot be executed. Second, is to ask questions. If you don’t know a process or where to start (in relation to training) ask your Unit Training Manager, it’s their job to assist you and help you navigate and complete the training process for your trainees. Lastly, to be flexible and to be patient. Keeping these two qualities will go a long way in aiding you in becoming a proficient and effective supervisor and trainer.”