    445th MSG training manager teaches training processes to new supervisors, trainers

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandon J. Davis, 445th Mission Support Group training manager teaches the Department of the Air Force Training Course (DAFTC) for the 87 Aerial Port Squadron at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2025. DAFTC is a key part of the DAF training program, it builds a strong team of qualified trainers and supervisors capable of providing effective, standardized training across the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Quinones)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 445th MSG training manager teaches training processes to new supervisors, trainers, by TSgt Johnathan Quiñones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Citizen Airmen
    group training
    Air Force Training Course
    traditional reservists
    445 mission support group

