445th MSG training manager teaches training processes to new supervisors, trainers

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandon J. Davis, 445th Mission Support Group training manager teaches the Department of the Air Force Training Course (DAFTC) for the 87 Aerial Port Squadron at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2025. DAFTC is a key part of the DAF training program, it builds a strong team of qualified trainers and supervisors capable of providing effective, standardized training across the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Quinones)