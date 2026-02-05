Eyes on the sky: How to report a drone sighting

Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski | Eielson Air Force Base is a restricted no-drone area. The use of unmanned or remote-controlled aircraft including launching, flying or recovering drones is strictly prohibited at all times. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski) see less | View Image Page

As technology advances, so do the potential threats to military installations across the United States. One growing concern is the increased presence of small unmanned aircraft systems commonly known as drones.

While drone technology evolves and becomes more accessible the risk of unauthorized use, particularly on military installations, continues to rise. To counter this threat, visual observation paired with prompt reporting to the appropriate authorities has become a priority in maintaining operational security.

“We really rely on the public and base personnel for a lot of this, because we can’t do everything as security forces,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Masters, 354th Security Forces Squadron electronic security systems and counter-small, unmanned aircraft systems NCO in charge. “Our mission has traditionally been ground-based but drones have changed how we operate. The public plays a big role in helping us identify potential threats so we can respond quicker.”

If someone observes a suspected drone security forces recommends using the acronym WEFT to help identify key characteristics:

Wing: Noting the shape or size of the wings can help identify the drone and its capabilities.

Engine: Describing whether the drone appears to be gas or electric powered can provide insight into its range and speed.

Fuselage: Drone fuselage designs vary widely; detailed descriptions help distinguish one model from another.

Tail: Some drones feature unique tail configurations which can offer additional clues about the aircraft’s capabilities.

By utilizing the WEFT method, members reporting a drone can provide a more comprehensive description to responding personnel.

“Try to get a clear idea of what it looks like,” said Masters. “Once you have that information, call the law enforcement desk at 907-377-5130. That connects you directly with us, and we’ll send a patrol to confirm what’s being reported and take appropriate action.”

Accurate and timely reporting is critical to maintaining OPSEC. When observing an object believed to be a drone, personnel and members of the public should provide clear, detailed information to the 354th Security Forces Squadron.

“We would rather people report any possible drone immediately,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lemuel Magalhaes Pachico, 354th SFS visitor center NCOIC. “Even if it turns out not to be a drone, we’d rather respond and find that out than have something go unreported. If you see something, say something.”