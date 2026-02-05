(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE extends public comment period for Keystone Lake Master Plan Draft Supplement

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District extended the public comment period for the draft supplement to the Keystone Lake Master Plan to Feb. 23, 2026.

    The Tulsa District released the draft supplement to the Keystone Lake Master Plan, Jan. 26, 2026, and originally established a public comment period of 15 days from Feb. 2, 2026 to Feb. 16, 2026. The public comment period was extended to Feb. 23, 2026 to ensure adequate time for document review.

    Draft documents are available with the Public Notice at https://swt.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/4389917/public-notice-release-of-the-draft-environmental-assessment-and-finding-of-no-s/. Comments must be submitted in writing and may be sent electronically or by U.S. Postal Service. Email comments to David.C.Hilburn@usace.army.mil.

    Comments may be submitted by U.S. Post to Mr. Craig Hilburn, Wildlife Biologist, 700 W. Capitol Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72201

    The Master Plan is the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all project recreation, natural, and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resources project.

    Revision of the Master Plan will not address in detail the technical operational aspects of the reservoir related to the water supply or flood risk management missions of the project.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 16:33
    Story ID: 557649
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE extends public comment period for Keystone Lake Master Plan Draft Supplement, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version