USACE extends public comment period for Keystone Lake Master Plan Draft Supplement

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District extended the public comment period for the draft supplement to the Keystone Lake Master Plan to Feb. 23, 2026.

The Tulsa District released the draft supplement to the Keystone Lake Master Plan, Jan. 26, 2026, and originally established a public comment period of 15 days from Feb. 2, 2026 to Feb. 16, 2026. The public comment period was extended to Feb. 23, 2026 to ensure adequate time for document review.

Draft documents are available with the Public Notice at https://swt.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/4389917/public-notice-release-of-the-draft-environmental-assessment-and-finding-of-no-s/. Comments must be submitted in writing and may be sent electronically or by U.S. Postal Service. Email comments to David.C.Hilburn@usace.army.mil.

Comments may be submitted by U.S. Post to Mr. Craig Hilburn, Wildlife Biologist, 700 W. Capitol Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72201

The Master Plan is the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all project recreation, natural, and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resources project.

Revision of the Master Plan will not address in detail the technical operational aspects of the reservoir related to the water supply or flood risk management missions of the project.