Toledo native serving with Navy Medicine in Cuba selected for commissioning program

Courtesy story by Ensign Han Fiori-Puyu, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Borst, a native of Toledo, Ohio, was recently selected for the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program (MECP) for academic year 2026 while serving at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

MECP is a Navy commissioning program offering qualified enlisted service members from all enlisted ratings the chance to earn an entry-level nursing degree, followed by an appointment as an ensign in the Navy Nurse Corps. MECP is open to active duty enlisted sailors and Marines.

“I’m excited and honored to have been selected for the AY-26 Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program,” Borst said. “This incredible opportunity will allow me to pursue a nursing degree while remaining on active duty. Upon completion of the 36-month program, I will proudly commission as a Navy nurse, ready to serve in a new capacity.”

Borst is a 2010 graduate of State Line Christian School. Additionally, Borst graduated from American Military University in 2024.

“I developed a strong work ethic from a young age, entering the welding trade at 16 through a family friend’s business,” Borst said. “Those early years instilled in me the value of hard work and dedication, principles I carry with me in the Navy. I’m grateful to the individuals at Met-L-Tec for their guidance and for shaping me into the person I am today.”

Borst has served in the Navy for 11 years.

“Service runs deep in my family; both grandfathers served in the Army, instilling in me a desire to join the military,” Borst said. “Drawn to the challenges of tactical medicine, I chose to become a Navy corpsman. I’m proud to continue my family’s legacy of service while providing critical medical support to my fellow sailors and Marines.”

Today, Borst serves as a hospital corpsman at USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay.

“As a corpsman, I’m honored to offer compassionate care to patients facing their most difficult moments,” Borst said. “I strive to treat every individual with the same empathy and dedication I’d expect for my own family. Knowing I can make a positive difference during such a challenging time is the most rewarding aspect of my service.”

USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.

U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility, providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.

Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence.

According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Looking back, Borst considers the mentorship with other sailors the highlight of serving in the Navy.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my service is witnessing the professional and personal development of the young sailors under my leadership,” Borst said. “I’m incredibly proud to guide and mentor them as they navigate the challenges and opportunities of their Navy careers. Helping them grow and succeed is a true honor.”

Borst serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“The Navy has provided incredible opportunities throughout my career, allowing me to serve my country with pride,” Borst said. “Equally important, it’s enabled me to be a present and involved father to my two wonderful children. I’m grateful for the balance the Navy has afforded me to fulfill both my professional and personal responsibilities.”