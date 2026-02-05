250926-N-LY941-5001
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (September 26, 2025) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Borst receives a Flag Letter of Commendation from Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, during an award ceremony at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Sept. 26, 2025. Borst was selected as Sailor of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9510785
|VIRIN:
|250926-N-LY941-5001
|Resolution:
|5016x3762
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Hometown:
|TOLEDO, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Toledo native serving with Navy Medicine in Cuba selected for commissioning program, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Toledo Native Serving with Navy Medicine in Cuba Selected for Commissioning Program
No keywords found.