    Toledo native serving with Navy Medicine in Cuba selected for commissioning program

    CUBA

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    250926-N-LY941-5001
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (September 26, 2025) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Borst receives a Flag Letter of Commendation from Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, during an award ceremony at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Sept. 26, 2025. Borst was selected as Sailor of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)

    This work, Toledo native serving with Navy Medicine in Cuba selected for commissioning program, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Toledo Native Serving with Navy Medicine in Cuba Selected for Commissioning Program

    U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Hospital Corpsman
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL)

