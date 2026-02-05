Toledo native serving with Navy Medicine in Cuba selected for commissioning program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250926-N-LY941-5001

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (September 26, 2025) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Borst receives a Flag Letter of Commendation from Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, during an award ceremony at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Sept. 26, 2025. Borst was selected as Sailor of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)