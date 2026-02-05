SOF Enlisted Leaders Forge Global Network Through USSOCOM Forum

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Kayla D. Rivera | Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Krogman, U.S. Special Operations Command Senior Enlisted Leader, and Sgt. Maj. Janis Mikis of Latvia, J3-International Senior Enlisted Advisor discuss SOCOM's transregional Special Operations Forces (SOF) Enlisted Forum, December 19. 2025 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. This forum, hosted by J3-International, brought together enlisted leaders from 13 allied nations to strengthen partnerships, enhance collective SOF interoperability and examine the future of enlisted leadership within the global SOF enterprise. see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — More than 30 special operations noncommissioned officers from the U.S. and 13 allied nations gathered here in December for the 10th Trans-Regional Special Operations Forces (SOF) Enlisted Forum.

Hosted by U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) J3-International, the forum aims to strengthen collective power and build relationships among international SOF partners.

This year’s forum involved enlisted leaders from Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Greece, Japan, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden. The event is part of a broader effort to enhance collaboration in an era of strategic competition.

Founded in 2023 by retired 7th Special Forces Group Sgt. Maj. Edwin “Eddie” Martinez-Peñado, the forum was designed to provide an unclassified venue where SOF NCOs could build enduring relationships, exchange professional experiences and develop a shared understanding of global security challenges.

That vision is now carried forward by J3-I Senior Enlisted Advisor Sgt. Maj. Janis Mikis of Latvia, who has sharpened the forum’s emphasis on practical application and strategic relevance.

“My intent is to share the USSOCOM vision, experience and posture on certain topics in these forums,” Mikis said. “The goal is for senior NCOs to be better prepared to support commanders in the decision-making process. We are building a worldwide NCO network to address common challenges and empower enlisted leaders.”

A key moment of the forum was a remote keynote discussion with USSOCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL), Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew “AJ” Krogman. His session, titled SOF Perspectives from the USSOCOM CSEL, evolved into an open dialogue as participants posed dozens of questions on issues shaping the modern NCO corps.

“I think it all comes down to mindset. That’s probably the singular thing that separates people across the conventional service and the SOF formation,” said Krogman. “It’s a mindset of being a problem solver, being creative and adapting to the environment around you.”

Discussions focused on advancing SOF education to better prepare NCOs for adaptation, interoperability and strategic relevance in rapidly changing operational environments. Participants examined which skills, from cross-cultural leadership to collaboration with civilian specialists, should be prioritized to meet future mission demands.

The forum also explored how future NCOs will differ from today’s leaders, emphasizing the growing requirement to bridge tactical execution with strategic objectives. Strategic competition emerged as a central theme, with dialogue centered on how NCOs operate in regions influenced by great power rivalry and how enlisted leaders can drive innovation in contested environments.

“We have service-like responsibilities, global operational responsibilities and our own education enterprise,” said Krogman. “And all three are focused on taking care of our people and preparing them for what’s next.”

Another focal point was sustaining the force through deliberate talent management. Participants discussed recruitment strategies to attract diverse skill sets and demographics while reinforcing the core attributes required to maintain a lethal, adaptable SOF.

The forum’s curriculum, conducted via a secure virtual platform, is intentionally designed to be immediately applicable. Previous topics have included SOF enlisted training standards, best practices for operating in joint, interagency, intergovernmental and multinational environments, SOF instructor oversight, logistics and acquisition challenges, data organization using artificial intelligence, and the employment of and defense against unmanned systems.

Building on the momentum of the 10th forum, organizers have scheduled the 11th Trans-Regional SOF Enlisted Forum for March 2026. More than a recurring engagement, the forum continues to forge a global network of enlisted leaders committed to ensuring the international SOF community remains adaptable, connected and unified at the tip of the spear.

Courtesy story by J3-I Senior Enlisted Advisor, Sgt. Maj. Janis Mikis of Latvia