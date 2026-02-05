SOF Enlisted Leaders Forge Global Network Through USSOCOM Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Krogman, U.S. Special Operations Command Senior Enlisted Leader, and Sgt. Maj. Janis Mikis of Latvia, J3-International Senior Enlisted Advisor discuss SOCOM's transregional Special Operations Forces (SOF) Enlisted Forum, December 19. 2025 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. This forum, hosted by J3-International, brought together enlisted leaders from 13 allied nations to strengthen partnerships, enhance collective SOF interoperability and examine the future of enlisted leadership within the global SOF enterprise.