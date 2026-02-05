(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SOF Enlisted Leaders Forge Global Network Through USSOCOM Forum

    

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kayla D. Rivera 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Krogman, U.S. Special Operations Command Senior Enlisted Leader, and Sgt. Maj. Janis Mikis of Latvia, J3-International Senior Enlisted Advisor discuss SOCOM's transregional Special Operations Forces (SOF) Enlisted Forum, December 19. 2025 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. This forum, hosted by J3-International, brought together enlisted leaders from 13 allied nations to strengthen partnerships, enhance collective SOF interoperability and examine the future of enlisted leadership within the global SOF enterprise.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 16:09
    Photo ID: 9510975
    VIRIN: 251219-M-HU743-3363
    Resolution: 5098x3399
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SOF Enlisted Leaders Forge Global Network Through USSOCOM Forum, by GySgt Kayla D. Rivera, identified by DVIDS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    

