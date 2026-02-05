Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Krogman, U.S. Special Operations Command Senior Enlisted Leader, and Sgt. Maj. Janis Mikis of Latvia, J3-International Senior Enlisted Advisor discuss SOCOM's transregional Special Operations Forces (SOF) Enlisted Forum, December 19. 2025 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. This forum, hosted by J3-International, brought together enlisted leaders from 13 allied nations to strengthen partnerships, enhance collective SOF interoperability and examine the future of enlisted leadership within the global SOF enterprise.
SOF Enlisted Leaders Forge Global Network Through USSOCOM Forum
