U.S. Army and Conco inaugurate new artillery container facility in Indiana

SCOTTSBURG, IN – The U.S. Army and Conco, Inc. opened a new facility in Scottsburg, Indiana on Feb. 5, dedicated to producing metal packaging containers for the 155mm Modular Artillery Charge System (MACS). The ceremony, hosted by Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Agile Sustainment and Ammunition, marks a critical step forward in expanding the nation’s 155mm artillery ammunition production capacity and an enhancement of the nation’s domestic industrial base. Scottsburg Mayor Terry Amick along with representatives from Senators Banks and Young and Congresswoman Houchin were also in attendance.



The Scottsburg facility is a critical component of the Army's comprehensive strategy to modernize and increase its production of artillery munitions. The cylindrical metal containers produced at this facility play a major part in ammunition survivability in the harshest conditions worldwide. At full operational capacity, the plant will produce 80,000 MACS containers monthly, more than doubling Conco's previous output. This increase from the current capacity of 30,000 containers per month is the direct result of a substantial investment of $98 million in non-recurring engineering and production capabilities.



“Acquisition speed is being accelerated both by policy shifts within the DOW and global events which are placing significant pressure on the Defense Industrial Base. This necessitates the need for surge capabilities for critical munitions,” said Reim. “After investing millions of dollars of their own money to grow capacity, our project team issued a multi-year contract to Conco to further expand and workload their capacity. This facility is a testament to the strength of the partnership between the Army and American industry.”



The facility is part of the Army’s rapid acquisition reforms and represents the latest in technology and manufacturing capabilities. It marks the 12th ribbon cutting in the Army’s ongoing campaign to strengthen the Arsenal of Freedom through munitions production modernization and expansion. The multi-year contract awarded to Conco is a cornerstone of the ongoing acquisition reform which focuses on speed of procurement and production. By using a multi-year contract, the Army can reduce program cost growth and introduce stability into the acquisition process.



The metal containers produced at the new plant are essential for the safe and reliable delivery of 155mm artillery MACS, a cornerstone of sustaining modern ground warfare. The new facility employs both traditional manufacturing operations and new technology. The state-of-the-art equipment and processes used are key to unmatched production efficiency, enabling swift accomplishment of the Army’s mission. This expansion of production capacity directly supports the Army's commitment to providing lethal capabilities to joint warfighters and international partners.



“Victory on the battlefield often hinges on the small things that most people don’t think about, like ammunition packaging. But successfully designing new metal packaging containers has been a serious limiting factor for industry to deliver at scale,” explained Reim. “The simple fact is nothing beats MACS for getting much needed 155mm artillery rounds to the frontlines safely and ready for action. The work done here in Scottsburg is vital to ensure our Warfighters and allied partners have the overmatch they need on the battlefield."



