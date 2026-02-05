CNP Leads Discussion on “Right Sailor, Right Place, Right Time” at SNA symposium

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Gabriel Kotico | ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 15, 2026) – From left, Vice Adm. Jeff Czerewko, Deputy Chief of...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Gabriel Kotico | ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 15, 2026) – From left, Vice Adm. Jeff Czerewko, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Personnel Manpower and Training (N1), Fleet Master Chief Jay Walker, Naval Personnel Command, Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, director, Personnel and Plans Division, Rear Adm. Kevin Kennedy, commander, Navy Personnel Command, and Rear Adm. Jeffrey Heames, director, Career Management (PERS 4), participate in a battle ready Sailors panel at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th National Symposium. The symposium brings together experts and decision makers in the military, industry, and congress. Leadership discussion is focused on how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gabriel B. Kotico) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va.- Chief of Naval Personnel/Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Personnel, Manpower, and Training (OPNAV N1), Vice Adm. Jeffery Czerewko moderated the Battle-Ready Sailors panel during the Surface Navy Association (SNA) 38th annual National Symposium Jan. 15 in Arlington, Va. The panel discussed efforts across the Sailor life cycle- from recruitment, training, career management and retention, to retirement- all of which provide critical contributions to manning the fleet with the Sailors it needs.



Other panelists included Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of Naval Education and Training Command, Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, director of Military Plans and Policy, and Rear Adm. Jeffery Heames, assistant commander, Navy Personnel Command (PERS 4).



“My entire goal is to ruthlessly pursue strength, growth and shift the budget picture to put Sailors first,” said Czerewko. “We are providing the best opportunities to invest in the battle space which includes each and every Sailor.”



Panelists discussed how the Surface Force remains a critical element of national defense and modernized training supports readiness and lethality across the fleet. Discussions also focused on growing interest in artificial intelligence and the use of emerging technologies to assist instructors during military training.



“We're always looking at how we can be creative, how we can be innovative to not just look at the numbers of instructors, but how we are instructing to make sure what we're doing is getting out to the fleet rapidly,” said Huffman.“[Artificial Intelligence] gets the right training out there, but it also streamlines the process of what we're doing for that training so that we can reduce those backlogs.”



Military leaders also emphasized that, alongside modernized training and merit-based recognition, mentorship provides a key role retaining battle-ready Sailors. Couture and Heames noted that when Sailors feel valued, they are more likely to grow as leaders and take responsible risks that support mission success.



