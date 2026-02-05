Michelle Foster Named as DHA R&D-MRDC Employee of the Quarter for Exceptional Service

Photo By Anna Applegate | Ms. Michelle Foster’s recognition as the Q4 Employee of the Quarter is a testament to her hard work, dedication and the positive impact she has on the organization. (photo credit: U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research) see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. – The U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) is proud to recognize Ms. Michelle Foster as the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Research and Development-Medical Research and Development Command (R&D-MRDC) Q4 Employee of the Quarter. With nearly two decades of dedicated service, Ms. Foster’s exceptional contributions to the Personnel Division as a Management Analyst (DMHRSi) have earned her this well-deserved honor.

Ms. Foster began her assignment at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) on 1 April 2007 and has since devoted 18 years and 9 months to supporting the organization’s personnel and payroll operations. Her meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to resolving complex personnel issues have made her an invaluable asset to USAISR. Whether addressing pay discrepancies or navigating intricate personnel processes, Ms. Foster ensures that employees feel supported and confident that their concerns are taken seriously. Her dedication allows the staff to focus on their jobs as a part of a ready force to protect the Nation and provide world class healthcare to Servicemembers and their families.

Ms. Foster’s role encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, including serving as the primary Application Administrator for ATAAPS, the sole resource for DMHRSi actions, the primary Customer Service Representative for civilian pay, and the administrator for various personnel systems such as EMPReS, DCPDS, and BOBi. She also manages the Mission Partner Sponsorship System (MP ICAM), ensuring seamless operations across the board. “The best part of my position in the Personnel Division is knowing that my skills and knowledge always have a positive impact on our people,” she said. “Plus, the team I work with is great; my supervisor and co-workers are supportive with assistance and encouragement.”

Ms. Foster’s dedication was particularly evident during the recent government shutdown, a period marked by uncertainty and challenges. During the government shutdown, Burn Center staff worked continuously to provide care but did not change their rotating schedule. When the shutdown ended, getting timecards submitted for payment was almost an insurmountable task, but working late into the night two nights in a row, the USAISR had all time certified and ready to flow to payroll for 190 employees for 4 consecutive pay periods (760 timecards). During the shutdown, Michelle worked tirelessly to ensure the furlough status of employees was properly tracked, documented and updated, completing over 400 furlough memos.

The fact that this was the longest shut down in history, coupled with many employees being furloughed, it was imperative that Michelle work efficiently with USAISR and MRDC staff; which she did superbly. She did all of this while also keeping on top of her other duties and responsibilities without a hitch.

Her tireless efforts during this challenging time exemplify her commitment to the mission and her colleagues. By ensuring that employees were paid promptly and accurately, she played a critical role in maintaining morale and operational continuity. Her accuracy benefited not only the employees of USAISR but also the government overall. Reflecting on the recognition, she shared, “I am honored and incredibly grateful for this award. This recognition highlights my role as part of a support team, working behind the scenes processing civilian pay and personnel actions. I am proud that my dedication to personnel and pay actions has positively impacted the people of our organization.”

Ms. Foster’s recognition as the DHA R&D-MRDC Q4 Employee of the Quarter is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and the positive impact she has on the organization. Her meticulous approach to her duties, her commitment to supporting her colleagues, and her ability to rise to challenges make her a true asset to USAISR and the broader mission of the Defense Health Agency.

Congratulations to Ms. Michelle Foster on this well-deserved honor! Her contributions serve as an inspiration to all and highlight the vital role of all the behind-the-scenes support in achieving mission success.