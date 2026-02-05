(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Michelle Foster Named as DHA R&D-MRDC Employee of the Quarter for Exceptional Service

    Michelle Foster Named as DHA R&amp;D-MRDC Employee of the Quarter for Exceptional Service

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Anna Applegate 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Ms. Michelle Foster’s recognition as the Q4 Employee of the Quarter is a testament to her hard work, dedication and the positive impact she has on the organization. (photo credit: U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research)

    Michelle Foster Named as DHA R&amp;D-MRDC Employee of the Quarter for Exceptional Service

    TAGS

    people readiness

