Ms. Michelle Foster’s recognition as the Q4 Employee of the Quarter is a testament to her hard work, dedication and the positive impact she has on the organization. (photo credit: U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9510232
|VIRIN:
|260206-O-SP814-3484
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|387.01 KB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michelle Foster Named as DHA R&D-MRDC Employee of the Quarter for Exceptional Service, by Anna Applegate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michelle Foster Named as DHA R&D-MRDC Employee of the Quarter for Exceptional Service
No keywords found.