Small Store, Big Impact: Exchange Support at the Tip of the Spear

Photo By Master Sgt. Caleb Barrieau | Soldiers assigned to Forward Operating Site Karliki stand outside the unit-run Authorized Imprest Fund Activity (AIFA) PX in Poland, Dec. 17, 2025. From left to right: Sgt. Steven Tsui, a PX clerk; Spc. Kevin Schreier, PX manager; Capt. Alissa Mendez, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander and PX officer in charge; and Staff Sgt. Jacob Whited, PX noncommissioned officer in charge. The small, Exchange-supported store provides Soldiers at the austere forward operating site with everyday necessities and morale-boosting comforts where access to full Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service facilities is limited. see less | View Image Page

At the tip of the spear, where Soldiers operate from small, dispersed sites far from large installations, even limited resources can make a meaningful difference. Across Poland, many forward operating sites host fewer than 300 Soldiers and lack the population or infrastructure to support a full Army & Air Force Exchange Service operated store. At Forward Operating Site Karliki, the unit-run Authorized Imprest Fund Activity (AIFA) PX has become a vital Quality-of-Life resource, delivering everyday necessities and a boost to morale in an austere environment where mission requirements come first.

“This is a forward operating site, it’s not as built up as a base,” said Capt. Alissa Mendez, Headquarters and Headquarters company commander and AIFA officer in charge. “A lot of Soldiers here don’t really have access to town unless they’re walking or taking a taxi, and that’s not always realistic, especially in the cold or when it gets dark early.”

Imprest fund activity sites are operated by military personnel, typically in remote or austere locations where a full-service Exchange is not feasible. These small, unit-run stores carry a limited inventory, generally valued at less than $15,000, with approved exceptions up to $50,000 and can operate indefinitely in coordination with a supporting Exchange general manager. Proceeds from sales are used to replenish merchandise, while the unit assumes responsibility for ordering and transporting products, ensuring Soldiers continue to have access to essential items despite their distance from larger installations.

“Requests for AIFA sites are submitted by the unit through their higher headquarters and outline projected personnel strength, location and sustainment capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Mitchell Brooks, the Exchange’s Europe Region chief of Contingency Operations and Plans “That information allows the Exchange to plan and execute support in a timely manner, ensuring Soldiers have access to essential Exchange services even in the most austere environments.”

At Karliki, PX means immediate access to hygiene items, snacks, drinks and small comforts that would otherwise take weeks to arrive by mail. The Exchange has 10 imprest fund sites in the Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. “The PX is such a big contributor to morale,” Mendez said. “It’s your comfort food, your comfort items. You’re away from home, sometimes for the first time, and this is one of the ways we can make this feel like home now.”

Since the store opened in January 2024, leaders have focused on keeping it responsive to Soldiers’ needs, a priority Mendez reinforced when she arrived on ground in July 2025. “We really came in with the mindset of, ‘What is going to sell best for troops? What do Soldiers actually want?” Mendez said. “We put up a board and asked them directly.”

That feedback-driven approach shapes everything from what is stocked to how often products rotate. “We’ll test new items weekly,” she said. “Sometimes we’ll take a product off the shelf for a month and bring it back later. Soldiers notice that. They’ll say, ‘Oh my gosh, my thing’s back.’ It keeps interest up.”

Executing that vision on the ground is Staff Sgt. Jacob Whited, the noncommissioned officer-in-charge. A vehicle mechanic by trade, Whited manages the store, alongside a few other Soldiers, with the same discipline he brings to maintenance operations.

“This is a convenience for Soldiers on our FOS,” Whited said. “It keeps them from having to go into town, pay for a taxi and try to get basic necessities. That alone increases morale.”

Organization and accountability are central to how the store operates. “We don’t put food on the floor, only sealed drinks if we have excess,” he said. “We’re trying to keep it clean and safe. Little things like that matter.”

Inside the small store, shelves are arranged to create flow. “We wanted it to be functional,” Whited said. “Home and health here, food here, drinks here, so Soldiers know exactly where to go instead of searching around.”

That attention to detail builds trust, and Soldiers respond. “You see it in the group chats,” Whited said. “People talk about how it’s nice that the PX actually has stock.”

For Soldiers living in tents or rotating through the site, that reliability is essential. “If a Soldier is running out of soap or toothpaste, they know they can come here instead of waiting four weeks for a package from home,” Whited said. The store also serves as a leadership and development platform.

“We use this for volunteer hours,” Whited said. “Weekends and non-duty hours are all volunteer time. Soldiers get promotion points, ribbons and experience running something that actually matters.”

Mendez sees ownership as a force multiplier. “Almost everybody on this FOS goes through the PX at least once a day,” she said. “So, if we’re making it a warm environment, music playing, decorations up, it gives Soldiers something to look forward to.”

Those small touches resonate. “If someone’s having a bad day, they’ll say, ‘Let me just go grab my energy drink,’” Mendez said. “That matters more than people realize.”

As both a commander and the FOS mayor for the Army side of the installation, Mendez views the store as inseparable from mission readiness.

“At the end of the day, it’s what you can provide for Soldiers that makes them feel taken care of,” she said. “That’s how you keep them focused and resilient.”

When asked whether the AIFA store should continue after her unit redeploys, Mendez was unequivocal. “Oh, 100%,” she said. “In an austere environment like this, there’s only so much you can provide. This fills a critical gap.” Whited echoed that sentiment for other units considering a similar capability.