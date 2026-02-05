2026 Army Emergency Relief Campaign set to kick off March 1

Photo By Savannah Baird | An Army Emergency Relief flyer says,” Empowering Soldiers, Enhancing Lives: 2026 Annual Campaign” and directs individuals to the AER campaign QR code. see less | View Image Page

Fort Knox, Ky. — Installation Army Emergency Relief Campaign officials are preparing for the 2026 campaign, which will run from March 1 until June 14.

There will be a campaign kickoff event at 3 p.m. on March 5 at the Houston Bowling Center. The event will feature remarks from the Garrison Command Team and a unit bowling competition.

Officials say the campaign goal this year is to collect $70,000 and achieve a 20% installation participation rate.

Those interested in donating should contact an installation unit representative or by working directly through the Fort Knox Army Community Service office, building 1477, located on Eisenhower Avenue. Donations can also be made online by visiting the official https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/donate/ and choosing one of two ways to contribute - one-time or monthly donations. Payments can be made via credit card, eCheck or PayPal; or via a Defense Finance and Accounting System allotment. Those donating should be sure to select “Fort Knox” from the “section” drop down menu when donating.

Eighty-five cents from each dollar donated during the campaign will be used to fund no-interest loans, grants and scholarships for Soldiers and Families.

Last year, Fort Knox was able to help fund 61 grants and 133 no-interest loans for Soldiers and Families with donations received from the campaign.

Editor’s note: For more information on the Army Emergency Relief Campaign follow the link to the official https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/donate/ or call the Fort Knox Army Community Service office at 502-624-6291 or 502-624-8391.

