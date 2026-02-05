Date Taken: 02.05.2026 Date Posted: 02.05.2026 14:23 Photo ID: 9508557 VIRIN: 260205-A-GF376-3286 Resolution: 961x1309 Size: 359.31 KB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2026 Army Emergency Relief Campaign set to kick off March 1, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.