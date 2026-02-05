Deuce Village —Providing Tactical Realism Through a Premier Training Area Your browser does not support the audio element.

BARRY M. GOLDWATER RANGE, Ariz. -The rotor wash kicks up dust as the UH-1Y Venom (Huey) helicopter makes its way towards the rooftop of the “Hotel” compound. The Huey touches the roof and quickly flies away for another go-around. The structure holds strong as the helicopter touches down and takes off, over and over again, signifying a major milestone for the urban warfare training complex.



Located in Yuma, Arizona, Deuce Village serves as a premier training facility designed to replicate realistic urban environments. This setting enables service members to engage in complex training scenarios that specifically address the multifaceted challenges of modern urban warfare.



The training area features multi-story buildings, movable walls, and integrated electrical power, allowing air and ground units to engage in a wide variety of scenarios, such as casualty evacuation, civilian evacuation, and close air support. The environment is designed to train Marines for situations involving enemy threats, civilian presence, communication jamming, and rapidly changing scenarios.



“The unique infrastructure allows us to employ various learning objectives for the ground force and aircrews,” said Maj. Christopher G. Bock, the Department of State Evolution Coordinator with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1). “We can mimic a realistic pattern of life for the ground force, aiding and preparing for real-world operations.”



One example is rooftop access in Deuce Village, which enables a range of rapid insertion and extraction methods, including direct landing, single-skid landing, low-hover operations, fast-rope insertion, and hoist extraction. Each technique demands precision flying in confined spaces, around mock obstacles, and surrounded by multi-story structures.



“The ability to use the rooftops increases the options we can offer the ground force we are supporting,” said Bock. “Also, making a landing on the rooftop requires pilots to develop fine motor crew resource management skills that also transfer to other aspects of flying.”



Deuce Village serves as a premier training asset for the United States Marine Corps and all joint coalition forces. The facility’s realistic infrastructure and ability to accommodate large-scale, multi-domain operations, integrating aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities, make it a high-demand asset for units preparing for deployment.



Mr. Jonathon L. Gordon, a range training officer for MCAS Yuma, explained that the training venue at MCAS Yuma serves multiple critical functions throughout the year.



“This venue is used for daily training in support of scenario-based missions and plays a vital role in the following Large Force Exercises (LFE) which take place on MCAS Yuma throughout the fiscal year: biannual Weapons and Tactics Instructor course, 3rd Marine Air Wing, daily threat reaction, Marine Aircraft Group 13 LFE/War Day, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, and several Special Operations exercises conducted by Naval Special Warfare units”



As threats continue to evolve in urban environments and develop in modern warfare, facilities like Deuce Village ensure Marines are ready in every clime and place, no matter the conditions.