Paving the Way: JBLE Snow School

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Snow and ice pose significant challenges to mission readiness at Joint Base Langley-Eustis each winter, affecting everything from road safety to flightline operations. To prepare for hazardous winter conditions, the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron hosts “Snow School,” a recurring training program designed to equip Civil Engineer Airmen and augmentees for snow and ice response operations. “Snow School equips Airmen with knowledge of snow removal, ice removal, equipment operation and how to conduct themselves in a safe manner during the winter season,” said Senior Airman Isaiah McNeil, 633d CES Snow School instructor. The program combines classroom instruction with hands-on equipment training. In the classroom, Airmen learn standard operating procedures for before, during and after winter weather events. Lessons include communication coordination across units, frostbite prevention, equipment inspections and maintaining situational awareness in hazardous conditions. During the practical portion, Airmen apply what they learned using snow removal equipment in a controlled training environment. Equipment includes snowplows, loaders, snow brooms and snow blowers. “The school does a very good job at the hands-on portion,” said Airman 1st Class Cody Footit, 633d CES structures apprentice. “If you look at a big piece of equipment, some people are going to be nervous because they don’t want to break anything. They [instructors] do a good job making people comfortable so that when it’s time to go out there they can do it.” When winter weather threatens the installation, Snow School graduates mobilize early. Teams monitor forecasts, coordinate with partner units and pre-treat surfaces before snowfall. Once accumulation begins, crews work in shifts to clear priority areas including flightlines, roadways and mission-essential facilities. “When snow actually sticks to the ground, we have a route sheet categorized by priorities,” said McNeil. “Starting with priority one; we clear those first and then make our way down to priority two and three areas.” By building a trained and ready response force, Snow School helps ensure the installation can continue safe and effective operations despite winter weather.