    NAWCAD leads new Landing Signal Officer school for Marines and international partners flying F-35B

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Story by NAWCAD Visual Information 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    As global F-35B operations expand, the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) is leading the new training pipeline for Marine Corps Short Takeoff and Vertical Landing Signal Officers.

    NAWCAD will serve as the interim schoolhouse, providing all training and curriculum development until the permanent facility opens at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in 2028.

    "As the F-35B expands across the fleet and our allied partners, this school is a critical step to meet growing demand,” said Lt. Col. Brian Kimmins, the school’s officer in charge. “Standardizing procedures with our F-35B partner nations ensures we can operate safely and consistently from each other’s ships, ultimately driving interoperability and mission success worldwide.”

    The program, approved by the Marine Corps’ Training and Education Command in 2025, prepares officers to safely control shipboard launches and recoveries. This new school will focus on the unique procedures for the F-35B's short takeoffs and vertical landings aboard amphibious assault ships, which are distinct from the catapult and arrested-recovery operations taught at the Navy's Landing Signal Officers school. The Marines’ school will expose its students to a broader range of events, including day and night emergencies and varied weather conditions.

    The Patuxent River facility was selected based on its advanced simulation capabilities that provide an immediate, cost-effective solution for scenario-based STOVL LSO training until the permanent schoolhouse opens.

    NAWCAD’s military, civilian, and contract personnel operate test ranges, laboratories, and aircraft in support of test, evaluation, research, development and sustainment for all Navy and Marine Corps aviation platforms. Based in Patuxent River, Maryland, NAWCAD also has major sites in St. Inigoes, Maryland; Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Orlando, Florida.

