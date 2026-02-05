Photo By Michael Maddox | Phase 2 of Rough River Lake Dam project to be discussed at public meeting Feb. 24 see less | View Image Page

ROUGH RIVER LAKE, KY. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District will host an informational public meeting to discuss the project schedule and details regarding Phase 2 of the Rough River Dam Safety Modification project at Rough River Lake in Falls of Rough, Kentucky.

The meeting will be held:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. Central Time

Place: Rough River State Resort Park Lodge, 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky

Room: Grayson and Breckinridge rooms

The meeting will include a project status briefing and a question-and-answer session covering upcoming work, construction plans and tentative schedules.

As part of ongoing efforts to reduce dam safety risks, USACE awarded a $320 million base contract to Thalle-Bauer LLC of Hillsborough, North Carolina, on Dec. 18, 2025, for Phase 2 of the Rough River Dam Safety Modification Project. Phase 2, which is expected to take 6-7 years, includes construction of a new outlet works and a full-depth cutoff wall across the dam, and will provide permanent risk reduction to communities downstream.

For more information, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Public Affairs Office at (502) 315-6766 or mailto:RRLDamRehab@usace.army.mil. project updates visit the Rough River Lake Facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/RoughRiverLakeUSACE or project webpage at: https://go.mil/rrl-dsm.

Rough River Lake Dam went into operation in 1959 and helps to reduce flood damages along approximately 89 miles of the Rough River, 71 miles on the Green River, and to a lesser extent on the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. Flood risk management is the project’s primary purpose, but the dam also provides water supply to nearby communities, recreation, and fish and wildlife conservation.