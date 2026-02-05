ROUGH RIVER LAKE, KY. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District will host an informational public meeting to discuss the project schedule and details regarding Phase 2 of the Rough River Dam Safety Modification project at Rough River Lake in Falls of Rough, Kentucky.
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026
Time: 6 p.m. Central Time
Place: Rough River State Resort Park Lodge, 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky
Room: Grayson and Breckinridge rooms
The meeting will include a project status briefing and a question-and-answer session covering upcoming work, construction plans and tentative schedules.
As part of ongoing efforts to reduce dam safety risks, USACE awarded a $320 million base contract to Thalle-Bauer LLC of Hillsborough, North Carolina, on Dec. 18, 2025, for Phase 2 of the Rough River Dam Safety Modification Project. Phase 2, which is expected to take 6-7 years, includes construction of a new outlet works and a full-depth cutoff wall across the dam, and will provide permanent risk reduction to communities downstream.
For more information, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Public Affairs Office at (502) 315-6766 or mailto:RRLDamRehab@usace.army.mil. project updates visit the Rough River Lake Facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/RoughRiverLakeUSACE or project webpage at: https://go.mil/rrl-dsm.
Rough River Lake Dam went into operation in 1959 and helps to reduce flood damages along approximately 89 miles of the Rough River, 71 miles on the Green River, and to a lesser extent on the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. Flood risk management is the project’s primary purpose, but the dam also provides water supply to nearby communities, recreation, and fish and wildlife conservation.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 08:08
|Story ID:
|557484
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Phase 2 of Rough River Lake Dam project to be discussed at public meeting Feb. 24, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.