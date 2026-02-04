Phase 2 of Rough River Lake Dam project to be discussed at public meeting Feb. 24
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 08:06
|Photo ID:
|9507688
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-GI410-9417
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|340.91 KB
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Phase 2 of Rough River Lake Dam project to be discussed at public meeting Feb. 24, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Phase 2 of Rough River Lake Dam project to be discussed at public meeting Feb. 24
No keywords found.